Indian airlines cancel 4,335 flights amid West Asia conflict: Govt tells RS

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian airlines have cancelled 4,335 flights and foreign carriers 1,187 flights so far in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations due to airspace closures in the West Asia region.

Replying to a supplementary query during Question Hour, the minister asserted that the safety of airline operations is the topmost priority.

"Regarding the cancellations that have happened because of airspace closure in West Asia, almost till now, in a cumulative, Indian carriers have cancelled up to 4,335 flights, and foreign carriers have cancelled up to 1,187 flights," Naidu said.

Stating that the safety of the operations is the topmost priority during this crisis, the minister said there is no reason for us to operate in this area when the airspace itself is closed.

Naidu said the aviation ministry and the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) are in constant communication with the regulators in those specific countries.

"Whenever there was a slot available for us to operate, we have operated. And I can tell you that almost 2,19,780 people have travelled during this crisis time also," the minister said.

Naidu said his department and the DGCA have ensured safe operations in collaboration with the authorities there.

"And right now, there are still some airspace which is still closed, and we are trying to do our best to facilitate for them. But first and foremost, the airspace has to be open. It has to be safe to travel. Only then we can have the regular travel take place," the minister said. Govt making efforts to boost aerospace manufacturing activities

The government is making efforts to boost manufacturing activities in the country's fast-growing aerospace sector and Indian companies are collaborating with foreign firms for setting up facilities, Union minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.

Replying to a supplementary query during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the civil aviation minister highlighted joint ventures with Embraer and Sukhoi.

"Regarding the investment in manufacturing in aviation, we have taken it up very, very seriously. And for the first time, I am very happy to tell the House also that Embraer, which is a Brazilian aircraft manufacturing company, has come into a joint venture with the Indian manufacturing company.

"And we are going to very soon start a final assembly line in the country, which is going to improve the manufacturing ecosystem," Naidu said. The minister pointed out that the aviation sector was not an easy sector to start the manufacturing process.

"Aircraft manufacturing is very complex, very precise engineering takes place. And countries have had this project of building their own aircraft for many decades, and some have not been successful also. That is why, when you look at the international level, only a handful of countries are able to manufacture the aircraft in today's age," Naidu said.

Under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, he said the government strongly believes that everything is possible in this new India.

"We have collaborated with international companies. One, I have mentioned Embraer. Also, the Russian Sukhoi people have also entered into an MoU with HAL to manufacture their SJ 100 super jet, which is also a 100 seater (aircraft) and very, very important for our regional connectivity also," Naidu said.

Meanwhile, Embraer has partnered with Adani Defence & Aerospace and Brazil to set up a final assembly line in India for the E175 regional jets.

At present, there are aircraft component manufacturing activities happening in the country.

Naidu stated that more manufacturing facilities are being set up, especially for the aviation and aerospace ecosystem. "And in the coming days, as we improve the aircraft components and also the final assembly line, we are going to see more investment come in this manufacturing sector," the minister said.