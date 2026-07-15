Indian aviation sees 4.6% drop in domestic seat capacity in July

In striking contrast are airlines in China, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, and Canada, all of whom are also in the top 10 bracket but have been able to add to their domestic seat capacity.

Domestically, Indian carriers have collectively cut 0.71 million seats in July, offering only 14.86 mn domestic seats against 15.57 mn last year in the same period. In contrast, China added as many as 3.69 mn seats in the same period, registering a growth of 4.7 per cent over last year, much higher than the nearly-stagnant 0.5 per cent growth in June. Mexico saw a 7.2 per cent increase in domestic seat capacity in July, adding 0.49 million additional seat capacity, Turkey grew by 7.1 per cent, Brazil by 3.3 per cent and Canada by 5 per cent in July.

However, seat capacity shrunk in July for other countries in the top 10 list: The US saw a marginal decline of 0.3 per cent, as did Japan (0.9 per cent), and Australia, which fell 0.4 per cent.

In June this year, India’s domestic seat capacity had shown a rebound with capacity going up by 3.4 per cent, suggesting the sector was recovering to near-normal levels after a two hard months of the Iran-US conflict which took a toll due to elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs, forcing carriers to curtail some domestic flights. ATF is the single largest expense in an airline's operations, accounting for about 40 per cent of costs, but that number can spike in the wake of higher global crude prices.

International routes affected, too

A similar trend is visible in the international market, too. Among the top 20 country pairs based on seats, three markets are down by more than 5 per cent in July. Among them is the India-UAE route, the most lucrative international section from India, where seat capacity has declined by 5.9 per cent in July over the same period last year.

The route had seen a decline in seat capacity by 5.7 per cent in June, too, largely on account of the West Asia conflict, with airspace over multiple countries closed, forcing airlines to either take longer detours or cancel certain routes altogether.

Among airlines, IndiGo - which is in the top 20 list of largest airlines globally based on domestic and international frequencies - was one of only three carriers that decided to reduce flight frequency by more than 3 per cent in July.

While Indigo cut its frequency by 3.9 per cent, Deutsche Lufthansa AG reduced flight frequency by 9.9 per cent, and Japan's All Nippon Airlines slashed its frequency by 5.5 per cent.

Nonetheless, there remains a silver lining amid the gloom: Global capacity in July increased by 8.3 million seats over the same period last year, a growth of 1.5 per cent. Europe accounted for most of that growth, adding 6 million seats, while north-east Asia added another 3.4 million.