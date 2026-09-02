IndiGo, Air India Express rank among top 10 LCCs flying from West Asia

Ranked fifth and sixth respectively, IndiGo and Air India Express are the only non-domiciled carriers in the top 10 alongside Türkiye’s Pegasus Airlines.

This is despite total LCC seat capacity including both domestic and international routes, whereas Indian airlines operate only internationally. By contrast, regional carriers such as Saudi Arabia’s flynas and flyadeal allocate 55 per cent and 79 per cent of their seats, respectively, to domestic travel.

According to OAG, out of the 35 LCCs operating in the region, eight are domiciled there and account for 72 per cent of the LCC capacity. But IndiGo, with 5.12 million seats this summer, is the fifth-largest LCC in the region, with a 9 per cent share of the overall LCC market.

Air India Express, with 3.62 million seats, holds a 5 per cent share of the regional LCC market. Flyadeal is the third-largest LCC with 7.88 million seats and Air Arabia sits fourth in the pecking order (7.43 million seats). This is despite regional tensions forcing most LCCs, including IndiGo and Air India Express, to reduce capacity compared with last year's summer season.

At a macro level, the West Asian market is experiencing a quiet but discernible shift, with LCCs expanding their share vis-à-vis full-service carriers. Over the past decade, the share of LCCs from the region has nearly doubled, rising from 14 per cent in 2016 to 27 per cent in the summer of 2026.

The strongest competition for Indian airlines on routes to India comes from Sharjah-headquartered Air Arabia. Unlike many of its peers, the carrier has a substantial presence across Asia and, more specifically, in the Indian subcontinent.

According to OAG’s data, Asia accounts for 22 per cent of Air Arabia’s total network, with roughly 83 per cent of its Asian capacity serving the Indian subcontinent — reflecting the sizable blue-collar labor market connecting the region to the UAE. Air Arabia operates 133 weekly flights to India, which makes up more than half of its flights to the subcontinent, alongside 67 weekly flights to Pakistan and 51 to Bangladesh.