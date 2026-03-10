IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns after airline's major outage crisis
The company said that Elbers has resigned from his position with immediate effect due to some personal reasons
Aman Sahu New Delhi
Listen to This Article
IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers has stepped down, the country's largest airline said on Tuesday. His resignation comes after the carrier faced its worst-ever operational crisis in December last year.
The company said Elbers had resigned from his position with immediate effect due to personal reasons.
The airline said its Managing Director Rahul Bhatia would manage the company in the interim until a replacement is appointed.
IndiGo cancelled 4,290 flights between December 1 and 9 after facing a shortage of pilots while implementing the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.
InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, reported a 77.6 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹549.8 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26).
Also Read
The drop in profit was primarily driven by the implementation of new labour codes and costs incurred due to thousands of flight cancellations in December 2025, the company said in a BSE filing. It added that the new labour codes resulted in an incremental cost of ₹969.3 crore, while the December disruption added ₹550 crore in expenses.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 6:10 PM IST