IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers resigns after airline's major outage crisis

IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers has stepped down, the country's largest airline said on Tuesday. His resignation comes after the carrier faced its worst-ever operational crisis in December last year.

The company said Elbers had resigned from his position with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

The airline said its Managing Director Rahul Bhatia would manage the company in the interim until a replacement is appointed.

IndiGo cancelled 4,290 flights between December 1 and 9 after facing a shortage of pilots while implementing the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.

InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, reported a 77.6 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit to ₹549.8 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26).