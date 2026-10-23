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IndiGo extends cancellation of flights to Saudi Arabia: Indian Embassy

The flight disruptions come amid escalating drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia's airports, energy installations and other critical infrastructure

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Other Indian carriers have also earlier extended similar suspensions of flights to and from Saudi Arabia (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

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Indian airline IndiGo has extended the cancellation of its flights to Saudi Arabia amid security concerns in the region, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed on Friday.

"IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh will remain cancelled until 31 October 2026 (inclusive), while flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah will remain cancelled until 27 October 2026 (inclusive)," the mission said in a post on X.

The flight disruptions come amid escalating drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia's airports, energy installations and other critical infrastructure, with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis having been involved in a prolonged campaign against the country.

The latest extension of flight cancellations comes after an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday killed an Indian national and injured two others. Another Indian national was injured in a separate attack at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield on the same day.

 

Other Indian carriers have also earlier extended similar suspensions of flights to and from Saudi Arabia. Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights until October 24 on all routes, while Akasa Air has suspended flights until October 27 on all routes.

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"Indian nationals requiring urgent departure may consider transiting via Bahrain, Kuwait, or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas," the Indian mission said earlier.

The flight disruptions have also affected Indian Umrah pilgrims, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to coordinate with airlines and tour operators to facilitate their early return.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah were engaging with airlines and tour operators to arrange the return of the remaining affected pilgrims at the earliest.

The missions, supported by community volunteers, are providing welfare assistance and have established 24-hour control rooms to help Indian nationals. They are also issuing regular advisories in view of the prevailing security situation.

An earlier attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on October 10 killed an Indian national and injured several others, prompting the Indian Embassy to issue safety advisories for the Indian community.

The embassy has urged Indian nationals to remain alert, follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities and move to a safe place inside a building in the event of an aerial attack.

It has also warned them against filming or sharing images and videos of interceptions or impact sites, citing possible legal consequences under Saudi law.

Saudi Arabia is home to approximately 2.74 million Indian nationals, who work across various sectors and form an important link between the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 2:43 PM IST