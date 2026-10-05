IndiGo raises fuel surcharge on domestic, int'l flights as ATF rises

Airfares across India are set to increase as IndiGo on Monday announced a fresh increase in fuel charges on domestic and international flights due to a sustained rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

ATF accounts for about 40 per cent of any Indian carrier's operating cost. The ongoing West Asia conflict, which started in late February when Israel and the US attacked Iran, has significantly impacted global crude oil supply.

ATF prices in Delhi have risen nearly 25 per cent since July, from around ₹110 per litre to ₹137 per litre, including a 13 per cent increase in October alone.

The revised fuel charges by India's largest airline, which were announced on Monday, will apply to all new bookings made from 0001 hours on Tuesday. This is the second revision of IndiGo's fuel charges since the airline introduced the surcharge in March this year.

For domestic flights, the fuel charge will now range from ₹375 to ₹1,300 depending on distance, compared with ₹275 to ₹950 under the previous structure introduced in April.

The charge for flights up to 500 km has increased from ₹275 to ₹375, while that for 501-1,000 km has risen from ₹400 to ₹600. For 1,001-1,500 km, it has increased by 50 per cent to ₹900. The charge for 1,501-2,000 km has risen from ₹800 to ₹1,150. For flights above 2,000 km, the charge has increased from ₹950 to ₹1,300.

On international routes, the revised charge for SAARC flights up to 500 km will be ₹1,000, compared with ₹900 under the April structure. For SAARC flights above 500 km, the charge will be ₹3,000, compared with ₹2,500 earlier.

The charge for Southeast Asia will now be ₹5,500, compared with ₹3,500 for flights up to 2,000 km. The charge for Gulf flights will also be ₹5,500, compared with ₹3,000 for flights up to 2,000 km.

IndiGo said ATF prices have remained volatile in recent months, particularly following geopolitical developments in the Middle East. The latest month-on-month increase has exceeded 14 per cent, taking ATF costs to levels among the highest in the last decade, it said.

“While offsetting the increase in fuel costs would have required a significantly larger increase in the fuel charges, IndiGo has implemented a measured and relatively modest adjustment to minimise the impact on customers,” the airline said.

IndiGo first introduced a fuel charge in March 2026 amid a sharp increase in fuel prices. At the time, it imposed a flat ₹425 charge on domestic flights. International charges ranged from ₹425 for the Indian subcontinent to ₹2,300 for Europe.

It subsequently revised the charges in April, moving domestic flights to a distance-based structure of ₹275 to ₹950. International charges were also substantially increased, with the airline introducing different charges based on destination and, in some cases, distance.

The latest revision therefore marks the second recalibration of the fuel charge since April, with IndiGo raising charges across most domestic distance bands and several international regions.

The airline said ATF accounts for a significant share of its operating costs and that the increase in fuel prices is affecting its cost structure and network economics.

IndiGo said it would continue to monitor the situation and make further adjustments as and when appropriate.