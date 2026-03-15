IndiGo revises schedules, Air India cancels flight to Dubai amid Iran war

Airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, on Sunday issued advisories regarding disruptions to flights to the United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, as the evolving West Asia crisis has led to operational restrictions and schedule changes in the West Asia.

In a post on X, IndiGo informed passengers that flight operations in Dubai have been further restricted, leading to modifications in schedules. "Update: Due to the evolving situation in the West Asia, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules. Customers travelling to/from Dubai are requested to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. We are also sending out notifications to keep customers informed of the latest updates," the airline said.

Meanwhile, Air India stated that following instructions from the UAE airport authorities, both Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have curtailed several scheduled flights on March 15.

According to the airline, Air India will operate only one Delhi-Dubai return flight, while four of the five planned Dubai flights have been cancelled. Air India Express will also operate a single Delhi-Dubai return flight, with five out of six scheduled Dubai flights cancelled.

In Abu Dhabi, all five Air India Express flights have been cancelled for the day. However, the airline plans to continue operations from Sharjah with flights scheduled to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Additionally, Air India Express said it would operate Ras Al Khaimah-Kozhikode and Ras Al Khaimah-Kochi services, subject to slot availability and prevailing operational conditions.

Passengers affected by cancellations have been offered the option to rebook to a future date without additional charges or opt for a full refund. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and said it remains committed to bringing stranded passengers home at the earliest.

The developments come amid broader disruptions in the aviation sector triggered by the evolving West Asia crisis, which have also driven a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel prices.

Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, have recently introduced fuel surcharges on domestic and international routes to offset rising operational costs linked to the surge in fuel prices.