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IndiGo's Delhi-Chennai flight lands safely in Hyderabad after 'smoke' alert

IndiGo's Delhi-Chennai flight was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a passenger's electronic device in an overhead bin. The aircraft landed safely.

Indigo

IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device | File Photo

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

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A Chennai-bound Indigo flight from Delhi was diverted here on Sunday after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device kept in the overhead bin and the plane landed safely, the carrier said.
 "IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer's personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control," Indigo said in a statement.
 "In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad," it added. An alternative aircraft was arranged for the passengers to continue the journey to Chennai, it added. 
  

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Topics : Aviation IndiGo Airline IndiGo IndiGo cockpit smoke indigo engine smoke Hyderabad IGI Airport

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First Published: Oct 11 2026 | 5:32 PM IST