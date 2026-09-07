Iran war, high ATF prices hit airlines hard as seat capacity falls in Sept

Domestic airline seat capacity fell in September compared to last year. Market leader IndiGo dropped by 4.1 per cent, Air India by 8.8 per cent, and Air India Express by 2.6 per cent, while the troubled SpiceJet plunged by 45.2 per cent. Major international carriers also saw declines, with Singapore Airlines down 4.3 per cent, Qatar Airways 1.5 per cent, Air Arabia 6.5 per cent, and Etihad 0.9 per cent.

Indian airlines performed much better in August. IndiGo’s seat capacity was nearly the same as in August 2025. Air India’s capacity fell by a minor 4.2 per cent, while SpiceJet’s dropped by 16.6 per cent. Both airlines saw a much smaller decline compared to September.

The only two airlines to buck the trend were Akasa Air — which grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y to 836,940 seats, outperforming its 2.8 per cent capacity increase in August — and Emirates, which grew by a marginal 0.3 per cent.

The slowdown in the top airlines is also reflected in the business of those running airports — eight of the country’s top ten airports, except Delhi and Pune, have seen a drop in their domestic capacity. This is a clear reflection that the demand constraint is much deeper and not limited only to the adverse impact of flights to west Asian countries. The fall in the domestic market is largely related to the sharp increase in ATF (aviation turbine fuel) prices, which continue to remain far higher than last year.

Kolkata, which is run by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), saw the sharpest drop among the top 10 airports in the country. It witnessed a sharp 19 per cent drop in seats in September, reaching a new low of a mere 0.73 million seats. It was followed by Hyderabad (run by the GMR group), which saw a 14.7 per cent fall in seat capacity, with the number of seats on offer going down to a mere 1.03 million.

Even Bengaluru saw a substantial fall in seats by over 8.3 per cent, and Mumbai declined by 6.3 per cent. However, Delhi continued its dream run — its seats on offer this month are up by 5.9 per cent, hitting 2.71 million and putting it firmly at the top slot, with 1 million more seats than Mumbai.

What is also interesting is the quiet consolidation of seat capacity in the states of Delhi and Maharashtra, which collectively accounted for 40.4 per cent of domestic and international seats in September.

Not only that, they are the only states which have shown growth in overall airline seat capacity, with all others in the top 10 falling sharply in September Y-o-Y.