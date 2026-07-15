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Khajuraho Airport tops in national customer satisfaction survey, Bhopal 3rd

Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh, in a statement on Tuesday, said this achievement is crucial for tourism

Khajuraho Airport

Khajuraho Airport | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh has secured the first position in the country in the 2026 National Customer Satisfaction Index of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), while Raja Bhoj Airport in the capital Bhopal ranked third, an official said.

Both airports reaching the top positions in passenger facilities, cleanliness, security and service quality is a major achievement for Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Khajuraho Airport Director Santosh Singh, in a statement on Tuesday, said this achievement is crucial for tourism.

Improved air connectivity and high-quality facilities for domestic and foreign tourists visiting Khajuraho, known for its world-famous temples, are expected to provide a new impetus to tourism in the region, the official said.

 

He attributed the achievement to the hard work of the entire team, the trust of passengers, and the continued commitment to providing better services.

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The airport management's goal is to provide world-class facilities to passengers and continuously improve the quality of service in the future, he said.

The AAI rankings were based on feedback received from passengers at airports across the country, the official said.

The survey evaluated airports on several key parameters, including check-in procedures, security checks, terminal cleanliness, staff behaviour, waiting times, catering, information systems, and overall passenger experience, as per the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Madhya Pradesh AAI Airports Authority of India AAI

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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