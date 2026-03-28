Sunday, March 29, 2026 | 12:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Locals seek affordable fares as PM Modi inaugurates Noida airport

Locals seek affordable fares as PM Modi inaugurates Noida airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the airport on Saturday at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Noida International Airport, the second major one in the National Capital Region, on Saturday | Photo: Noida International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Noida International Airport | Photo: Noida International Airport

Press Trust of India Noida
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Welcoming the inauguration of the Noida International Airport, several locals on Saturday urged the government to ensure affordable airfare so that the facility benefits not just the affluent but also the economically weaker sections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the airport on Saturday at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The project has been developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and other dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony.

 

Thousands of locals also attended the event and shared their expectations from the airport, with many emphasising the need for affordable air travel.

Also Read

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Commercial flights from Noida airport to start in 45-60 days: Naidu

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field

Haryana begins mustard procurement, wheat procurement to start April 1

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India signals shift on e-commerce tariff moratorium, resists US push

Flight, plane, Airplane

Travel crisis deepens as jet fuel shortage grips Asia, may spread to Europe

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Rammohan Naidu

Jewar Airport to boost investment, jobs, economic growth: Aviation Minister

Speaking to PTI Videos, Sanjay Kumar, a local, said the project would be truly successful only if it became accessible to the common man.

"An airport in Jewar is a very good development. But it will be even better if a person wearing a 'hawai chappal' can travel from here," Kumar said, stressing that the airport has been built with public money and it should benefit all sections of society.

He added that unless the poor are able to use the facility, its success cannot be realised.

Another local said that while the airport would greatly benefit businesspersons and professionals, there should be concessions for those from weaker economic backgrounds.

"While people from the middle and upper sections of society will obviously benefit from the project, it would be very helpful if there is some relaxation in ticket prices for those below that level," he said.

Many attendees were seen carrying large cut-outs of the prime minister and praising the development push in western Uttar Pradesh.

Anchal Rastogi from Meerut said the airport will significantly ease travel for business purposes.

"I am a businessman, and I often travel to different cities for my saree business. It takes a lot of time to reach the Delhi airport, but now it will be much easier to catch flights from here," he said.

Neetesh from Ghaziabad said the airport would generate employment and boost infrastructure development in the region.

"I came here to see the airport and also because of Modi ji. This is a golden opportunity for the people of Jewar and the nearby areas. It will generate jobs and improve infrastructure," he said.

The locals said that while the airport is a major step towards development, ensuring affordability would be key to making air travel inclusive and extending its benefits to all sections of society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

DGCA, charter operators, safety audit, non-scheduled operators, aviation safety, Baramati crash

Pilots' association urges DGCA to halt flights to conflict zones over risks

Indigo

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport after engine failure

Modi, Narendra Modi

Tight security, jubilant crowd ahead of PM's Jewar airport inauguration

The regulator's statement comes two months after a Learjet 45 aircraft owned by VSR Ventures crashed at Baramati, Maharashtra, in January, killing the state's deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, and four others | Photo:Reuters

DGCA tells pilots to resist pressure on VVIP flights, stress safety norms

Aviation IndiGo, Airports in India, Airline IndiGo

Uttar Pradesh's 5th international airport to take wings on Saturday

Topics : Noida airport project Aviation News Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance