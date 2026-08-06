Meet Tewolde Gebremariam, Air India's CEO pick to succeed Campbell Wilson

Air India has named Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD), marking a major leadership change as the Tata Group-owned airline pushes ahead with its long-term transformation.

He succeeds Campbell Wilson, who led the airline through the initial phase of its revival after Air India returned to Tata ownership in 2022.

Who is Tewolde Gebremariam?

Tewolde Gebremariam is an Ethiopian aviation executive whose career spans several decades, including more than 35 years at Ethiopian Airlines, where he held several senior leadership positions before becoming Group Chief Executive Officer.

He is widely credited with transforming Ethiopian Airlines into Africa's largest and one of its most profitable carriers. Under his leadership, the airline expanded its international network across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas, while its revenue more than quadrupled and its fleet nearly tripled with the addition of modern Airbus and Boeing aircraft. He also helped establish Addis Ababa as a major global aviation hub connecting Africa with the rest of the world.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ethiopian Airlines expanded its international network from 64 to 128 destinations during his tenure, while annual revenue grew from about $1 billion to $5 billion. Passenger traffic rose from around 3 million to 12 million during his tenure.

Beyond driving growth, Gebremariam steered the airline through two of the aviation industry's toughest challenges. Ethiopian Airlines navigated the Covid-19 pandemic without government financial support and managed the aftermath of the fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in 2019, highlighting his experience in crisis management and operational leadership.

Following his tenure at Ethiopian Airlines, Gebremariam established TGM Advisory Services LLC, which provides strategic consultancy services. He has also taken on the role of Senior Strategic Advisor at Delta Air Lines.

Beyond his executive roles, he has served on the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the executive committee of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), and the United Nations Secretary-General's High-level Advisory Group on Sustainable Transport.

Why Air India chose him

According to Air India, Gebremariam's appointment marks an important milestone in the airline's transformation journey.

Air India Chairman and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Gebremariam's operational expertise, commitment to safety, and vision for hub development would be instrumental in the carrier's next phase of growth. In the airline's annual report released last week, Chandrasekaran also noted that Air India's turnaround could take up to a decade, underscoring the scale of the transformation ahead.

Campbell Wilson resigned in April and will step down on September 30 after serving his notice period.

Responding to his appointment, Gebremariam said he looked forward to working with Air India's leadership and employees to strengthen operational reliability and support the airline's long-term growth.