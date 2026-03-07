Middle East conflict: 100 flights cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai airports

At least 100 international flights were cancelled at the Delhi and Mumbai airports on Saturday as the Middle East crisis continued to impact flight operations.

As many as 35 departures and 36 arrivals were cancelled at the Mumbai airport while 22 departures and 17 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport, according to officials.

Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said due to the current situation in the Middle East, some west-bound international flights may experience delays or schedule changes.

The conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran that started on February 28 has significantly impacted flight operations as some of the airspaces in the Middle East are closed. Many airlines are only operating a limited number of services.