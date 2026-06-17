Navi Mumbai Airport aims to hit over 1 mn passengers a month from Nov

According to plans discussed with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airport operator would increase aircraft movement from 150 to 250 per day with 10-15 per cent expected to come from international flights, which are likely to start soon.

As on April 2026, the country had only seven airports which handled more than 1 million or more domestic and international passengers each month, according to data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

According to sources, there is possibility of starting international flights once approvals from the Customs and immigration departments come —tentatively by the end of June.

A query sent to NMIAL did not elicit any response.

The airport, which started commercial flights only at the end of December 2025, has seen a threefold increase in passengers from 221,586 in March to 642,766 in May.

Since it began operations, the airport has collectively handled over 1.77 million passengers from domestic flights only in its first five months.

It entered the top-10 domestic airports’ league as early as March.

NMIAL has set an ambitious target of touching 20 million passengers by FY28. If achieved, it would become the fastest growing airport in India to hit the milestone. For FY27, the target is 11 million passengers.

But it has some catching up to do compared to other airports.

For instance, in April, Delhi airport handled over 6.6 million domestic and international passengers, followed by Mumbai with over 4 million and Benguluru at 3.6 million.

The other big players were Chennai airport, which handled 1.73 million passengers, Kolkata was at 1.76 million, Ahmedabad at 1.29 million and Hyderabad at 2.2 million.

NMIAL plans a hub-and-spoke model where flights from abroad will depart or land in the airport from where passengers will be seamlessly connected to other cities across the country.

To make the model work, NMIAL will require 4-5 domestic feeder flights to bring in passengers to fill up one wide-body aircraft travelling to and from the airport to an international destination.

The Adani-run Mumbai airport, however, can only do point-to-point international services, given the restriction of having a single runway. Therefore, there is no scope to expand further.

NMIAL has attracted three key airlines, including IndiGo — which accounts for around 70 per cent of the flights — apart from Air India Express and Akasa Air.

Air India has still not started services from NMIAL, saying costs would increase if it shifts flights from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.