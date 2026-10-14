Navi Mumbai airport not ready to handle international flights: Emirates

Navi Mumbai International Airport is not ready to handle international flights as it still lacks supporting facilities such as catering and cargo warehousing, said Essa Sulaiman, senior vice-president for West Asia and Indian Ocean at Emirates Airline, on Wednesday. He added that airlines would find it difficult to shift operations to the airport until it was developed into a fully functional aviation ecosystem.

A few weeks ago, Adani Group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) had asked the airlines to move 265 of 770 weekly international departures to Navi Mumbai by October 25 as it wanted to redevelop Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport. Airlines strongly opposed it, and the matter was escalated to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. On Tuesday, MIAL held a meeting with airlines and assured them that no international flight would be shifted until at least March-end.

Asked whether Emirates would shift 33 per cent of its Mumbai flights to Navi Mumbai if the airport operator renewed its proposal, Sulaiman told reporters, “The airport is not ready.”

Asked to elaborate on his remark, Sulaiman pointed to the supporting facilities needed for airline operations. “At an airport, you will require a facility for catering. You will require a facility, for example, for cargo warehousing. You will require those elements. Until it gets fully built into an ecosystem, I think it's going to be difficult for any of the airlines to shift there,” he said.

Emirates on Wednesday held a static display of its A380 aircraft at Delhi airport ahead of its deployment on the Delhi-Dubai route from October 26. Sulaiman — on the sidelines of this event — told reporters that Delhi was an important market for the airline and that it would continue to operate four daily flights from Dubai to the city. One flight will be operated by the A380, while the other three will use retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft. He said the upgraded aircraft would offer first class, business class, premium economy and economy cabins.

Sulaiman said Emirates was open to considering operations at new airports, including Navi Mumbai and Noida, if it received additional flight and seat entitlements under the air service agreement between India and the UAE. He said Emirates was operating at the full capacity permitted under its existing entitlements. He added that Navi Mumbai could offer access to a new market closer to Pune, but the airline would need additional entitlements before considering operations there.

Bilateral air service rights are agreements between two countries that determine how many flights and seats their designated airlines can offer, as well as the routes and airports they can serve. These limits mean an airline cannot simply add unlimited flights or begin operating from any new airport, even if passenger demand is strong. Sulaiman put the Dubai-related entitlement at around 67,000 seats per week in each direction. Any increase would require agreement between the two governments.

Sulaiman said passenger load factors on Emirates' India services were affected initially by the West Asia conflict, but they were now recovering and were approaching pre-conflict levels. He declined to provide a precise load factor figure ahead of the airline's half-year results announcement in November. Separately, he said Emirates was operating at 96 per cent of its pre-conflict network globally and that passenger traffic had recovered to around 93 per cent of pre-conflict levels globally.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Emirates operates 167 flights per week from nine Indian destinations to Dubai. Mumbai accounts for the highest frequency, with 35 flights per week, followed by Delhi with 28. Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad each have 21 weekly flights, while Kochi has 14, Kolkata 11, Ahmedabad nine and Thiruvananthapuram seven. The total weekly frequency remains unchanged compared with October 2025.