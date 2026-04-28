Navi Mumbai International Airport in talks with govt for global hub status

The move is expected to help NMIAL achieve its ambitious growth targets discussed with the Ministry of Civil Aviation — serving 11 million passengers in 2026–27, its first full year of operations, and scaling that up to 20 million in 2027–28, among the fastest growth trajectories for an airport globally, exhausting its first-phase capacity (the airport will eventually have a total capacity of 90 million). If things work out, the hub could be operational this winter.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has already cleared Delhi as the country’s first hub airport, with operations expected to begin from June 1. It is part of the National Civil Aviation Policy’s aim to make India the aviation hub of choice for Indian passengers by 2030 and for the world by 2047. Other airports being considered as hubs include Bengaluru and even Rajkot.

The plan envisages bringing back transfer traffic that currently uses global hubs such as Dubai, Doha, London, and Frankfurt, redirecting it through Indian airports instead. A government study shows the idea is to reverse the current trend under which 35 per cent of India’s international travellers transit through foreign cities such as Dubai, London, and Singapore.

The hub-and-spoke model allows travellers from smaller cities to fly to hub airports and seamlessly connect to international destinations without having to collect baggage, recheck it, or clear Customs again. The reverse would apply on inbound journeys as well.

NMIAL, based on its discussions with the aviation ministry, is already handling between 17,000 and 20,000 passengers a day, though currently limited to domestic operations. By September, however, it is expected to roll out international flights, with talks underway with global as well as homegrown carriers.

Its traffic plan envisages around 15-20 per cent of flights being international, with the rest domestic. It is also expecting a substantial ramp-up in domestic flights in the winter schedule of 2026.

Those involved in discussions to make NMIAL a hub airport argue that, by estimates, one would need four to five feeder flights for every international widebodied aircraft arriving at or departing from Navi Mumbai airport, and that the airport has no capacity constraints. By contrast, the existing Mumbai airport — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, also run by Adani — can largely operate only point-to-point services, given its single runway and limited scope for expansion.

At NMIAL, airlines have already begun connecting flights directly to smaller cities to help build a seamless hub. IndiGo, which deploys 55 flights a day, already has connections to over 47 destinations from the new airport, including smaller cities such as Raipur, Bhavnagar, Kolhapur, Hubli, Faizabad, Belgaum, Mangaluru, Madurai, Visakhapatnam, Durgapur, and Jabalpur, among others. These cities could become the spokes feeding passengers into NMIAL as the hub, from where they can connect overseas seamlessly.

NMIAL on flight path to transit hub gateway

· Discussions underway with government to make NMIAL a hub-and-spoke airport for international transit traffic

· Expects the push to help it handle 11 million passengers by FY27 and 20 million by FY28

· Projects 15-20% of flights at NMIAL would be international