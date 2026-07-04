Nearly 50% of UDAN routes no longer operational while govt begins 2nd phase

India’s flagship regional air connectivity scheme has struggled to sustain commercial operations on a large number of routes, with flights discontinued on nearly half the sectors launched since the programme began in 2017, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report said that of the 669 routes made operational under the “Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik” (UDAN) scheme, commercial flights are currently operating on only 336, highlighting the challenges of maintaining services on remote and commercially unviable routes despite government support.

According to the report, the government has spent nearly ₹4,700 crore on viability gap funding to airlines in return for offering subsidised airfares, while another ₹4,800 crore has been invested in developing infrastructure at remote airports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the second phase of the UDAN scheme on July 4, under which the overall outlay has been increased to ₹28,840 crore. Of this, ₹10,000 crore has been earmarked for airline subsidies, with the subsidy period proposed to be extended from three years to five years.

Airlines seek policy changes

Regional airline and helicopter operators have urged the government to provide better access to metro airports and relax operational norms at smaller airports to improve the scheme's viability, ET reported.

Several smaller airlines that initially operated UDAN routes have either shut down, reduced operations or exited routes after government subsidies ended.

Karnataka's Bidar and Kalaburagi airports, where daily services operated by Star Air have been discontinued after the three-year subsidy period expired.

Fly91 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manoj Chacko was quoted by ET as saying that regional carriers require access to major gateway airports such as Delhi and Mumbai to build sustainable networks. According to Chacko, connectivity with large airports is critical for smaller airlines operating on the UDAN network.

Infrastructure remains a key challenge

The report said airline executives also identified delays in airport readiness as a major obstacle to launching regional services. Several airstrips selected for development into public-use airports have yet to be upgraded because of regulatory hurdles and high compliance costs.

Regional airlines also continue to face difficulties in acquiring aircraft, as leasing companies remain cautious about financing smaller operators.