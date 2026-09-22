No decision yet on airport operators owning airlines: Aviation Minister

The central government has not taken a decision on allowing operators of Delhi and Mumbai airports to own and operate airlines as it weighs the pros and cons of relaxing the cross-ownership restrictions, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday.

“What the government is clear is that we need more airlines to come into the picture. Now, airports also operating airlines...we need some deliberation on that,” he said in response to a question during a press conference on whether the government has taken a decision on Adani Group's request to start an airline.

Adani Group operates eight airports in India, including the Mumbai airport. On June 4, it wrote to the government-controlled Airports Authority of India (AAI), requesting a waiver that would allow it and its affiliates to “invest in, establish, acquire, own, promote or control” a scheduled airline.

On July 23, IndiGo promoter and Managing Director Rahul Bhatia opposed any move to allow such airport operators to own airlines, saying such a model would create a “massive conflict of interest” and could ultimately hurt consumers.

Naidu on Tuesday said the government would examine both the advantages and disadvantages of allowing airport operators to have airlines. The objective, he said, was to give passengers more airline choices while ensuring that any risks arising from common ownership were addressed.

Asked whether a decision had been taken, Naidu said there was “no decision yet”.

When the Delhi and Mumbai airports were privatised in 2006, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) signed Operation, Management and Development Agreements (OMDAs) with the respective winning bidders. The agreements contain specific restrictions on airport operators owning or operating airlines.

Naidu told reporters that there was no general government rule preventing an airport operator from also having an airline, except for provisions in the OMDAs for the Delhi and Mumbai airports.

“If BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) -- which is still a private operator -- wants to operate an airline, then there is no rule as such that is stopping it. So that is why we have to take a balanced approach and see what the cons are and how do we balance the pros,” he explained. Fairfax-owned BIAL operates Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Naidu also outlined the government's ambition to have a larger number of airlines operating in India. He said the country needs at least five airlines, each with a fleet of at least 100 aircraft, to make better use of the demand for air travel.

Naidu pointed to Akasa Air's fleet expansion and Fly91's order for 40 ATR aircraft as signs that newer players were entering and expanding in the market. He also linked the government's next phase of the regional connectivity scheme UDAN to the expansion of airlines.

On SpiceJet, the minister said the government was carrying out operational scrutiny of the airline and was also examining its finances "to a certain extent" through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation safety regulator.

SpiceJet has faced a series of operational disruptions in recent weeks amid a severe cash crunch. Last week, two Delhi-Dubai flights were delayed by up to 29 hours, triggering a passenger protest at Delhi airport. The airline has also been struggling to pay salaries and is awaiting additional government-backed funding.

Naidu said the government was continuing to engage with the airline but had limited room to intervene because SpiceJet is a private carrier.

He said the government had extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), a government-backed credit support programme, to airlines facing difficulties during the West Asia conflict. Under the scheme, Rs 150 crore had already been provided to SpiceJet, while the remaining funding would have to be worked out between the airline and its bank, he said.

“Our major priority right now is to ensure the passengers shouldn't face any inconvenience. The safety shouldn't be compromised at any cost in terms of operations. And that smooth operations are sustained in the airline,” he added.

On airfares ahead of the festival season, Naidu said the ministry was engaging regularly with airlines and had asked them to keep fares at a "reasonable level".

He also attributed pressure on airfares to higher aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices following the West Asia crisis. ATF is the fuel used by commercial aircraft and is one of the largest operating costs for airlines. About 40-43 per cent of an airline's cost comes from ATF.

Naidu also talked about the September 4 incident, when three Italian nationals flew from Amritsar to Delhi on an Air India flight and then boarded a Lufthansa flight to Munich without completing mandatory immigration clearance at Delhi airport. Lufthansa and Air India have an old codeshare partnership.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had on September 12 issued a show-cause notice to Air India over the “serious security and immigration-related lapse”.

After issuing the show-cause notice, the ministry held discussions with the airline's management, Naidu noted.

Naidu said Air India personnel responsible for escorting passengers through the airport had been found at fault and were suspended.

He said the ministry had also reviewed the wider passenger movement process, including how boarding cards are issued, the role of Digi Yatra and how passengers move through connecting airports.

“All these multiple ecosystems have been thoroughly revised and made much more stronger, so that the security lapses doesn't happen,” he said.

Naidu said the government would continue expanding the hub-and-spoke model despite the security incident. Under this system, passengers can complete immigration and customs at their originating airport before travelling to a larger airport for their international connecting flight.

He said the system was intended to make international travel easier, particularly for passengers who otherwise have to transfer between domestic and international terminals at a hub airport