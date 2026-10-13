No flight shift from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai before March: MIAL to airlines

Adani Group-controlled Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) on Tuesday informed airlines that it does not plan to shift any international flights from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport until the end of the winter season in March 2027, and that the transition would be carried out in an amicable manner in consultation with airlines, sources privy to the development told Business Standard.

Global aviation operates on two main schedules, with the summer season starting on the last Sunday of March and the winter season starting on the last Sunday of October. This means that the current winter season will end on March 27, 2027.

The dispute between airlines and the Adani Group over the proposed shift began in August, when MIAL started discussions on moving around one-third of international services to Navi Mumbai as part of the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport. Both airports are controlled by the Adani Group.

The issue escalated in early October after MIAL asked airlines to shift 265 of 770 weekly international departures by October 25 and identify the specific flights by October 6. The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) subsequently asked MIAL to defer the transition plan and work with airlines on a mutually agreed approach.

MIAL on Tuesday held a meeting with various stakeholders, including all major airlines, at which it agreed that any transition, if required, would take place only after discussions with the commercial teams of all airlines and in the most amicable manner, sources said.

The airport management was unable to provide a clear answer when questioned about the actual passenger traffic currently handled by Terminal 1 of Mumbai airport, according to sources. Airlines had earlier sought month-wise capacity utilisation data for both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 to understand the rationale for shifting international flights to the new airport.

The discussions on Tuesday also covered the safety concerns raised by MIAL as a reason for redeveloping Terminal 1. According to sources, the concerns were challenged during the meeting with facts, including the argument that an incident in a non-operational area was being used to mislead the discussion.

During the meeting, the airport management sought to move past the dispute and work with the airlines, sources said. "MIAL has agreed to not seek any transition until the end of winter season," a source stated.

All international flights at Mumbai airport are handled at Terminal 2. The airlines have been objecting to MIAL’s proposal to temporarily discontinue 265 of 770 weekly international departure slots at Terminal 2.

MIAL has been stating that around 5 million domestic passengers a year need to move from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 of the old airport, and therefore, around 33 per cent of international services must shift to Navi Mumbai.

Airlines had questioned the basis for the specific 33 per cent figure and sought data on terminal capacity, passenger traffic and utilisation.

In a statement, MIAL spokesperson said: “Jeet Adani and Arun Bansal met with the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) of Mumbai Airport today. They have assured the airline community of minimisation of disruption and have assured them of fully respecting historical slots allocations. They have further given a commitment not to disturb any slots for the winter schedule.” The Airline Operators Committee (AOC), which represents airlines operating at Mumbai airport, is yet to issue a formal update on the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting, sources said.

MIAL said a joint working group would work over the next two weeks to draw up a plan for implementing the redevelopment of the ageing infrastructure at Terminal 1.

The airport operator also said airlines had committed to supporting the redevelopment and traffic balancing from the summer schedule. However, an airline source said the airlines did not agree with MIAL’s assertion that they had committed to supporting the redevelopment and traffic balancing from the summer schedule.

MIAL, in its statement, said it had assured full support to any airline seeking to shift operations to Navi Mumbai International Airport. It added that both sides had agreed to hold a follow-up meeting on October 28 and engage with the network and slot teams of individual airlines until then. The airport operator said the meeting had ended on a positive note, with both sides renewing their commitment to developing Mumbai airport.