No plan to split flights between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai: Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM does not plan to split its Mumbai passenger flights between Mumbai airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI), as it would reduce operational efficiency, split teams and ground-handling arrangements, and make it harder to manage its long-haul network, said its general manager (India & Middle East), Stefan Gumuseli, on Wednesday.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) had in August asked airlines to shift around one-third of their international passenger and cargo flights from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai from October 1 as part of the operational realignment ahead of the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at the old airport.

Gumuseli -- at a press conference here on the occasion of 70 years of KLM's operations in India -- said both airports in India's commercial capital address the same geographical passenger market, also called the "catchment area", so it doesn't make much sense to split operations.

He also explained the hurdles in shifting flights. “We have teams on the ground which we would need to split. We would need to add new teams. We have ground handling companies who are already operating in Mumbai airport. So, there would be more challenges in training personnel,” he stated.

Both MIAL and Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) are controlled by the Adani Group.

The airline currently plans to operate up to 20 weekly Air France-KLM passenger frequencies from Mumbai in the winter schedule, compared with 14 weekly frequencies in summer. Its Air France cargo aircraft will move to the Navi Mumbai airport, but passenger operations will remain at one airport.

“Our position is that we will operate in one of the airports. So the frequencies that you are going to operate out of Mumbai, it will remain the same for the winter season,” he noted.

Gumuseli said the airline's preference is to remain at Mumbai airport because of its existing connectivity and the airport's proximity to Mumbai city. He said splitting the operation would require additional teams and more complex ground-handling arrangements, making it unsuitable for the airline's long-haul operations.

The airline, however, said it would move its entire passenger operation to the Navi Mumbai airport if capacity at the old airport falls to an unworkable level during redevelopment or other infrastructure work. In other words, it is opposed to splitting its network between the two airports, but a complete relocation remains possible if the old airport can no longer support the operation.

“If the Mumbai airport says they are closing because of renovations or they will reduce the capacity to an inoperable level, then we will move,” he noted.

For Air France-KLM, the immediate exception is cargo. Gumuseli said the group's Air France cargo aircraft would move to the new airport along with other cargo operators.

The airline also said its four Indian gateways -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru -- were recording strong load factors, or the proportion of available seats that are filled by passengers. Gumuseli said this strong performance was one reason the group continues to invest in India.

During the West Asia conflict, Air France-KLM also added capacity to India through additional frequencies and aircraft types. Gumuseli said Indian civil aviation authorities and airports provided strong cooperation in approving the additional capacity at short notice.