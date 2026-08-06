No proposal to blend ethanol with ATF, says Civil Aviation Minister Naidu
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu rejected Arvind Kejriwal's claim, saying there is no plan to mix ethanol with aviation fuel and warning against spreading misinformation
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Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said there is no proposal to blend ethanol with Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) and that spreading misinformation on aviation safety creates needless anxiety among air travellers.
His comments come against the backdrop of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the central government was planning to blend ethanol in ATF.
"Sources indicate that the Modi government plans to mix ethanol in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). Experts say that this could seriously compromise the safety of flights," Kejriwal said in a post on X.
Naidu said the claim that the government plans to blend ethanol with ATF is completely false and irresponsible and added that there is no such proposal.
"Spreading misinformation on aviation safety only creates needless anxiety among air travellers. Passenger safety remains the Government's highest priority," the minister said in a post on X.
Elaborating, Naidu said ethanol and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) are entirely different and should not be conflated.
"SAF is an internationally certified aviation fuel recognised by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and adopted globally. It undergoes rigorous testing and meets stringent global safety standards," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:53 PM IST