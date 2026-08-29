Noida International Airport is expected to see a "slower ramp-up" due to a challenging geopolitical environment, and near-term performance is subject to elevated uncertainty, according to its operator Zurich Airport International AG.

The airport, located in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, started operations on June 15, handling 1,044 flights and 77,000 passengers in July.

In June, Noida International Airport handled 204 flights and 25,000 passengers.

"Slower ramp-up expected due to challenging geopolitical environment, with near-term performance remaining subject to elevated uncertainty," Zurich Airport International said in its investor presentation for the first half of 2026.

According to the presentation, the route network will continue to expand, with international services expected to follow at the Noida International Airport.

"Strong confidence in the long-term growth potential and attractive fundamentals of the Indian aviation market," the company said in the presentation on Friday.

In the first half of 2026, Noida International Airport's revenues stood at CHF 2.5 million while the operating expenses touched CHF 4.9 million. During this period, the airport incurred a loss of CHF 2.4 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

The initial capacity of the airport is 12 million passengers per annum, and the investment in the first phase is estimated at CHF 750 million.

CHF is Swiss Francs.

The presentation said the Noida International Airport establishes a new aviation gateway for North India.

Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International Airport, operates the airport in Noida.