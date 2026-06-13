Noida International Airport to begin commercial flights from June 15

Commercial flight operations from the Noida International Airport in Jewar will commence on June 15, officials said on Saturday.

According to the state government, domestic carrier IndiGo will first launch services from the newly developed facility. A statement said the inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, at 7:05 am and arrive at the Jewar airport at 8:05 am on June 15.

Officials said the first regular commercial service from the airport will thereafter operate to Bengaluru.

The airport, located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district within the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area, is considered one of the Uttar Pradesh government's flagship infrastructure projects.

Officials said it will strengthen the state's position as a major aviation, logistics and connectivity hub.

Officials said the airport's first phase is complete, with a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. The facility includes a runway, an integrated terminal building and an air traffic control tower.

The airport received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on March 6, 2026.

Developed over approximately 1,334 hectares, the project is planned in four phases. According to official projections, the airport's annual passenger handling capacity is expected to increase to 30 million by 2031, 50 million by 2036 and 70 million by 2040.

Officials said the final expansion plan envisions five runways and a total annual capacity of 225 million passengers, placing it among the world's largest airports.

The airport is expected to serve travellers from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

IndiGo plans to connect the facility in phases with more than 16 destinations, including Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Srinagar and Pantnagar.

The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.

The state government estimates that the project will generate around one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities and attract substantial investments in industrial, logistics, warehousing, hospitality and allied sectors in the coming years.