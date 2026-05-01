Noida International Airport to start commercial flights from June 15

The Noida International Airport on Friday announced that it will start handling commercial flight operations from June 15, with IndiGo set to operate the first flight from the greenfield airport in the National Capital Region (NCR).

After IndiGo’s inaugural service, Akasa Air and Air India Express are expected to begin flights shortly, it added.

On March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Noida airport after the approval of its aerodrome security programme by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Nitu Samra was on April 24 appointed the interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) — which operates the Noida International Airport — after directions from the BCAS that the CEO of an airport operator in India must be an Indian national.

Christoph Schnellmann, the Swiss national who had been CEO of YIAPL since August 2020, has transitioned to the role of executive vice chairman on the board of the company.

YIAPL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, won the bid for the development, construction and operation of the greenfield project in 2019. With Schnellmann moving to become executive vice chairman, Samra is now the interim CEO of YIAPL.

Samra, who had been serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since October 2021, is now leading the airport "on an interim basis" until a formal selection process is completed by the board. The airport said Schnellmann will “continue to support the project and its transition to operations” in the new position.