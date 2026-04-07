Over 10,000 flights to West Asia cancelled since war began: MoCA joint secy
Indian carriers used to operate 300-350 daily flights to West Asia, and that number has now come down to 80-90, he said during a media briefing
Aman Sahu New Delhi
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Over 10,000 flights operated by Indian carriers to West Asia have been cancelled since the beginning of the conflict in the region, Asangba Chuba Ao, joint secretary at the ministry of civil aviation, said on Tuesday.
Indian carriers used to operate 300–350 daily flights to West Asia, a number that has fallen to 80–90, he said during a media briefing.
The West Asia conflict started February 28, when the United States and Israel jointly attacked Iran, killing the Islamic regime's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of strikes.
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 4:11 PM IST