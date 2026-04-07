Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Over 10,000 flights to West Asia cancelled since war began: MoCA joint secy

Over 10,000 flights to West Asia cancelled since war began: MoCA joint secy

Indian carriers used to operate 300-350 daily flights to West Asia, and that number has now come down to 80-90, he said during a media briefing

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 10,000 flights operated by Indian carriers to West Asia have been cancelled since the beginning of the conflict in the region, Asangba Chuba Ao, joint secretary at the ministry of civil aviation, said on Tuesday.
 
Indian carriers used to operate 300–350 daily flights to West Asia, a number that has fallen to 80–90, he said during a media briefing.
 
The West Asia conflict started February 28, when the United States and Israel jointly attacked Iran, killing the Islamic regime's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of strikes.
  

More From This Section

airlines, pilot, aviation

DGCA temporarily relaxes pilot duty time limits for long-haul long flights

Campbell Wilson

Right time to hand over reins for Air India's growth: Campbell Wilson

Air India

Air India revises fuel surcharge on domestic, int'l routes amid rising cost

Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down amid continuing losses: Report

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

West Asia conflict, airspace curbs likely to cost carriers ₹2.5K crorepremium

Topics : Civil Aviation Ministry flights cancelled West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTCS Q4 Results PreviewGold vs Silver Investment StrategyDividend Stocks TodayOnePlus Nord 6 India LaunchIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Dhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance