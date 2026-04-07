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Right time to hand over reins for Air India's growth: Campbell Wilson

Wilson, who has decided to resign, has been at the helm for four years since mid-2022 and will remain with the airline to ensure a smooth succession

Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Tuesday told the staff that it was the right time to hand over the reins for the airline's next phase of growth.

Wilson, who has decided to resign, has been at the helm for four years since mid-2022 and will remain with the airline to ensure a smooth succession.

"I am incredibly proud of what you have achieved, especially in the face of unprecedented headwinds in the form of aircraft delivery and supply chain challenges, two wars, crippling airspace closures and fuel prices and, most acutely, tragedy," Wilson said.

He said that it was the right time to hand over the reins of the airline.

 

"With a brief window until bulk deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft order book commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India's rise," Wilson said.

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The loss-making airline, acquired by the Tata Group from the government in January 2022, has been facing various headwinds even as it is in the middle of an ambitious transformation plan.

According to him, over the four years since Air India's privatisation, the airline has seen tremendous change and progress.

In his message to the staff, Wilson listed out the acquisition and successful merger of four airlines, an evolution from public to private sector practices, along with wholesale renewal of the leadership team, workforce, culture and ways of operating as among the key developments.

The Air India chief also said that he has informed the airline's board about his resignation, albeit with a commitment to remain in the role until a smooth transition can be effected.  Meanwile, the airline has set up a committee to find his successor.  Wilson, a native of New Zealand, has been at the helm of the Tata Group-owned airline for four years as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.  "Wilson had conveyed his intention to step down in 2026 to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024 and, since then, has been working to ensure the organization and leadership team is on a stable footing for the transition," the airline said in a statement.  Wilson will continue as CEO & MD till his successor is announced.  The Air India board has constituted a committee that will find the successor in the coming months, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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