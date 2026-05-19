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Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Saudi Arabia's flyadeal to start daily Riyadh-Hyderabad flights from Jul 1

Saudi Arabia's flyadeal to start daily Riyadh-Hyderabad flights from Jul 1

The airline has a fleet of 46 Airbus A320 family aircraft and operates flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam to various destinations

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

A sister company of Saudia Airlines, the Jeddah-based flyadeal has been flying for more than eight years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

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Saudi Arabia's no-frills airline flyadeal will start daily flights between Riyadh and Hyderabad from July 1, marking the commencement of its services to India.

A sister company of Saudia Airlines, the Jeddah-based flyadeal has been flying for more than eight years.

The flights between Riyadh and Hyderabad, starting from July 1, will be operated with A320 neo aircraft having 186 economy class seats, the carrier said in a release on Tuesday.

flyadeal's acting CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said Hyderabad is the first step of the airline's planned expansion into India and added that it would announce flights to a second Indian destination soon.

 

The airline has a fleet of 46 Airbus A320 family aircraft and operates flights from Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam to various destinations.

Kapoor, who is also the Executive Vice President, Strategies at Saudia Group, said India is a key part of Saudia Group and flyadeal's long-term strategy.

"Our promise of friendly, efficient, low-fare, and on-time service builds on parent Saudia Group's long-established presence in India since 1964 through our sister airline Saudia," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Saudi Arabia India-Saudi Arabia flights

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

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