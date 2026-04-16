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Singapore Airlines CEO to hold talks with Tata executives on Air India ops

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of Air India facing multiple headwinds, including spiralling operating costs due to the airspace curbs in the wake of the West Asia conflict

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Natarajan, Goh Choon Phong, Goh Choon, Singapore Airlines CEO

Singapore Airlines CEO will be meeting Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong will be meeting senior Tata Group executives on Thursday, and both sides are expected to have detailed discussions on loss-making Air India.

Goh Choon Phong arrived at the Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, on Thursday morning.

Tata Group acquired Air India from the Indian government in January 2022, and later Singapore Airlines purchased a 25.1 per cent stake in the airline.

A source said he would be meeting senior Tata Group executives.

Details about his planned meetings with the Tata Group executives could not be immediately ascertained.

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Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran had indicated last week that a call on renewal of his term shouldn't be taken without consensus between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Air India operating through a challenging phase: N Chandrasekaran

According to reports, the Singapore Airlines CEO will be meeting Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

 

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of Air India facing multiple headwinds, including spiralling operating costs due to the airspace curbs in the wake of the West Asia conflict and the closure of Pakistan airspace for nearly a year now. These restrictions have forced the airline, which is in the midst of an ambitious transformation plan, to take longer routes for long-haul international flights, resulting in increased fuel burn and higher expenses.

Earlier this month, Air India announced that its CEO and MD Campbell Wilson will be stepping down, and the airline is looking for a new chief.

Also, the fatal AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad last June that killed 260 people has significantly impacted the loss-making carrier.

According to another source, the airline is expected to have incurred more than Rs 22,000 crore loss in the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Air India's performance has been causing financial headwinds for Singapore Airlines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India Singapore Airlines Singapore Airlines Ltd Tata group Aviation industry

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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