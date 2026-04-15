SpiceJet cites sovereign backing in HC to resist Rs 144 crore deposit

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard SpiceJet’s challenge to an order refusing its request to attach managing director Ajay Singh’s assets in place of depositing Rs 144 crore in its long-running arbitration dispute with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways.

The matter came up before Justice Subramonium Prasad, where senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the airline, pointed to a fresh development. He told the court that the Centre was set to extend support to airlines under an “Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme” type mechanism, in light of the West Asia crisis.

Rohatgi said the proposed sovereign backing could materialise within days and that an application had been made to call upon the government to confirm the development. He submitted that SpiceJet was exploring multiple avenues, including efforts to sell assets, deposit title deeds, and secure sovereign-backed funding. The airline could, however, not commit to a timeline for monetising the property offered as security.

Opposing the plea, senior advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for Maran and KAL Airways, argued that SpiceJet was effectively reintroducing a plea of financial distress that had already been raised and rejected. He contended that the airline was now framing the issue as one of “substitution” of security, even though the underlying basis remained its financial condition.

Mehta maintained that substitution was not an independent ground but merely a remedy, and that the executing court could not consider arguments not pleaded earlier. He further argued that SpiceJet’s repeated applications were aimed at delaying enforcement, noting that this was the third such attempt in recent months.

During the hearing, the court questioned SpiceJet on the feasibility of selling the property it proposed to offer as security, asking whether the process could be completed within three weeks.

The Bench also engaged with the broader issue of equity in enforcement proceedings, observing that certain properties are exempt from attachment under the Civil Procedure Code and that the collapse of an airline could have wider public consequences.

Mehta, however, countered that the role of an executing court is to ensure that the decree holder reaps the fruits of the award, asserting that considerations of equity cannot dilute enforcement, especially when dues have remained unpaid for years.

On Monday, SpiceJet had urged the Delhi High Court to grant urgent relief from a direction requiring it to deposit Rs 144.5 crore in connection with its long-running dispute with former promoter Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways, cautioning that enforcement of the order could push the airline into financial distress.

The dispute stems from a share transfer agreement dating back to 2015, when SpiceJet was taken over by its present promoter, Ajay Singh, from the Maran family. Subsequent disagreements over warrants and financial obligations led to arbitration proceedings, which resulted in an award in favour of the Marans.

SpiceJet had told the court that it has been taking steps to stabilise its finances and revive operations, including raising funds and clearing dues. However, it maintained that a requirement of this magnitude, at this juncture, would derail those efforts and jeopardise the airline’s viability.

The Marans, on the other hand, have pressed for enforcement of the award, arguing that the airline has delayed compliance for years and that the ordered deposit is necessary to protect their interests.