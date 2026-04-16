SpiceJet plane hits Akasa Air plane at Delhi airport, no injuries reported

An Akasa Air aircraft was involved in a ground incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday after a SpiceJet aircraft made contact with it, prompting the carrier to return the aircraft to the bay and deplane passengers.

This is not the first time this year that such an incident has taken place between two planes at an Indian airport.

A similar ground collision had taken place on February 3 at the Mumbai airport, when two narrow-body Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Air India and IndiGo scraped wingtips on a taxiway, leading to visible damage but no injuries. Both aircraft were grounded for checks and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had ordered a probe.

On Thursday's incident, an Akasa Air spokesperson said: “Akasa Air’s aircraft operating flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on April 16, 2026. Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it."

“All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest,” the spokesperson added.

The airline said the relevant authorities have been informed and the matter is under investigation.