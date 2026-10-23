Tamil Nadu govt cuts ATF VAT to 16% in Chennai, 1% at other airports

In a landmark policy decision to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s aviation ecosystem, the state government has announced a significant reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for scheduled domestic airlines.

VAT at Chennai Airport has been reduced from 29 per cent to 16 per cent, and at other airports to 1 per cent for scheduled domestic airlines. Other airports include Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli. The move is aimed at reducing airline operating costs, improving the competitiveness of airports across the state and creating greater opportunities for enhanced domestic air connectivity.

The revised tax structure marks an important step towards building a more competitive and geographically distributed aviation network, with Chennai continuing to serve as a major aviation gateway and regional airports emerging as potential centres of expanded domestic flight operations.

For scheduled airlines operating aircraft with a maximum take-off mass (MTOM) below 40,000 kg at airports other than Chennai, VAT has also been reduced from 5 per cent to 1 per cent.

Aviation turbine fuel constitutes a substantial share of airline operating expenses. Reducing the tax burden on fuel can improve the commercial viability of existing and proposed routes, potentially encouraging airlines to introduce additional flights, increase frequencies and explore new domestic connections.

The reduction to 1 per cent VAT at airports outside Chennai is particularly significant for regional aviation. By making operations more cost-competitive, the policy could help airlines expand their presence beyond the state capital and improve connectivity between Tamil Nadu’s cities and other domestic destinations.

Stronger regional air links can also support tourism, facilitate business travel, improve access to markets and strengthen economic activity across districts, a government statement said.

Creating a more competitive aviation ecosystem

The policy reflects the TVK government's continued focus on forward-looking policy measures and a more competitive business environment, it said.

While Chennai Airport remains a key gateway for passengers and businesses, a more competitive tax structure at other airports can create opportunities for a wider distribution of domestic aviation activity across the state. This could help regional airports attract additional airline operations and support the development of new routes where passenger demand and operating conditions are favourable.

The benefits for passengers, including potentially more competitive airfares and greater flight availability, will depend on airline pricing decisions, passenger demand, airport capacity and the commercial viability of individual routes.

The reduction in VAT on domestic aviation fuel represents an important policy intervention to improve the operating environment for airlines and strengthen Tamil Nadu’s position in India’s domestic aviation market.

By combining a major reduction in fuel taxation outside Chennai with targeted relief at Chennai Airport, the state is creating conditions that could support expanded flight operations, stronger regional connectivity and wider economic opportunities.