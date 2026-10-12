Two-thirds of India's airports have 'very low' utilisation: Air India CCTO

Two-thirds of India's 160 airports have “very low” utilisation, with only 40 operating at 70-80 per cent capacity, Nipun Aggarwal, Air India's chief commercial officer and transformation officer, said on Monday, attributing the problem to inadequate regional connectivity and suggesting that airlines could deploy regional jets and smaller aircraft to connect Tier-2 cities as their networks expand.

Speaking at a panel discussion organised by GE Aerospace India, Aggarwal said the country had done well in building airports but needed to ensure that the infrastructure was put to better use. He mentioned that improving air connectivity beyond major metropolitan centres would be necessary to attract more passengers to these airports.

“If you see the airports we have, we have 160 airports in the country. Only 40 airports are operating to at 70-80 per cent capacity. The balance 120 airports....outside the big metros and the big cities, the airport utilisation is very, very low,” he said.

Aggarwal said the next phase of expansion would require airlines to look beyond their existing networks, particularly towards smaller cities. Air India's current network, he explained, was largely focused on major hubs, or airports through which passengers connect to other destinations.

“We've done a great job in building airports, but now we need to ensure that the airports are utilised,” he said, adding that "regional jets" could eventually play a role in expanding airlines' presence in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Regional jets are passenger aircraft smaller than conventional narrow-body planes, making them suitable for routes where demand may not support larger aircraft.

Aggarwal also stated that India's aviation market could grow substantially faster if flying became more affordable. He said high taxation remained an obstacle, with aviation continuing to be treated as a luxury despite the potential demand from people currently travelling by other modes of transport.

“We, unfortunately, we keep aviation as a luxury good, and it is so heavy taxed. If we can bring down the cost of flying per hour linearly, make air travel more affordable, there will be disruptive growth,” he said.

He did not identify specific taxes that should be reduced or suggest how much airfares would need to fall.

“Whatever growth we (the industry) are projecting, it is basically based on steady state, nominal 8-10 per cent growth rate. But there is an opportunity to disrupt this industry, have significant growth,” Aggarwal said.

To illustrate the scale of potential demand, he compared the number of people travelling by train with those flying every day. According to his figures, around 10 million people travel by train daily, compared with only 400,000-500,000 air passengers. Aggarwal's argument was that a large pool of travellers could potentially consider flying if air travel became more affordable.

On international operations, Aggarwal said Indian carriers also had considerable room to expand in the long-haul market, which generally involves longer-distance flights operated using wide-body aircraft. He estimated that this market carried 25-30 million passengers annually but accounted for more than half of the aviation market's revenue base.

“We have about 60 wide-body planes, but we are the only operator of wide-body planes from India. That market is about 25-30 million passengers annually, which is maybe not even 20 per cent of the overall passengers that are there in the Indian aviation market. But in terms of revenue contribution, the long-haul market is more than 50 per cent of the revenue base,” he said.

Indian carriers currently hold less than 20 per cent of this market, according to Aggarwal. He said a substantial share of passengers travelling to long-haul international destinations depended on foreign airlines and overseas connecting hubs, creating an opportunity for Indian operators to increase their presence.

Aggarwal admitted that airspace closures were affecting international operations, particularly on routes to the west of India, where he said the larger long-haul opportunity existed. However, he maintained that these challenges were temporary and did not change the longer-term growth potential of Indian aviation.