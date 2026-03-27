Uttar Pradesh's 5th international airport to take wings on Saturday

Upping the ante in Uttar Pradesh's economic development blueprint, the state's fifth international airport will take wings when Noida International Airport (NIA) is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

NIA will join the league of Uttar Pradesh's four existing international airports, viz. Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Kushinagar.

Currently, Uttar Pradesh has nearly 12 domestic and four international operational airports, with several more under development.

According to state officials, the number of airports in Uttar Pradesh has increased from zero in 1950 to 16 by 2025, thus significantly boosting aviation connectivity.

In the last 8–9 years — after the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in March 2017 — air passenger traffic has increased by over 8 million in Uttar Pradesh.

Between 1999 and 2016 (17 years), air passenger traffic increased by only 5.5 million, whereas in the successive eight years alone, it increased by 8.2 million.

Due to airport expansion, regional connectivity schemes (UDAN), and rising demand, expected air traffic has reached 14.2 million, making aviation a key pillar of UP’s infrastructure growth.

Meanwhile, NIA is expected to unlock Uttar Pradesh’s landlocked economic potential and directly connect agriculture, MSMEs, logistics, tourism, and industries to global markets.

"With large-scale employment, investments and multi-modal connectivity, the NIA project will not only accelerate the state’s economy but also establish Uttar Pradesh strongly on the national as well as global economic map," a state government spokesperson said.

He said NIA, India’s largest greenfield airport, will catalyse agriculture, MSME, and logistics sectors, with an annual capacity of 70 million passengers and one million tonnes of cargo handling.

Perishable farm produce, including fruits, vegetables, dairy, and ornamental flowers, will directly reach global markets, thus strengthening the 'farm-to-global market' model and creating the possibility of a 20–30 per cent hike in farmers’ income.

In the initial five years, more than 20,000 direct jobs are estimated to be created in airport operations, ground handling, security, retail, and hospitality, and over 30,000 in MRO, cargo, logistics, and aviation services, totalling over 50,000 direct employment opportunities.

Moreover, nearly 500,000 indirect employment opportunities will be generated in sectors such as agriculture, transport, supply chain, MSMEs, hotels, and tourism, which could touch 4–5 million in the long term.

By connecting over 9 million MSMEs in UP to global markets, NIA will not only increase employment but also substantially scale up economic activities.

With a proposed capacity of five runways, NIA’s strategic location could potentially make it a nerve centre between Asia and Europe, significantly expanding international connectivity.

Amid changing global dynamics, it could emerge as an alternative to marquee hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, thereby taking India’s aviation capacity to new heights.

Under the 'China Plus One Strategy', the Noida region will emerge as an attractive option for global companies in emerging sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, and defence manufacturing, where there is strong potential for large investments, the official noted.