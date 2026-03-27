Friday, March 27, 2026 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / West Asia crisis: Pilots' body ALPA India seeks centralised risk assessment

West Asia crisis: Pilots' body ALPA India seeks centralised risk assessment

ALPA India urges DGCA to suspend flights to conflict zones and mandate war-risk insurance amid escalating West Asia tensions disrupting aviation operations

Pilots, AAIB, ahmedabad plane crash, Air India

The West Asia conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations, and airlines have curtailed their services

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pilots' grouping ALPA India on Friday urged the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA to suspend flight operations into high-risk conflict zones till a centralised risk assessment is carried out amid the escalating West Asia crisis.

Stressing the need for having war-risk insurance, it also said the watchdog should mandate immediate disclosure and verification of valid insurance coverage, including war-risk clauses, for all crew operating into or near conflict zones.

The West Asia conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has significantly disrupted flight operations, and airlines have curtailed their services.

In a letter to DGCA, Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) said commercial airlines do not possess the requisite intelligence, surveillance capabilities, or geopolitical risk assessment infrastructure necessary to adequately evaluate threats in active conflict environments.

 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) should immediately review and suspend operations into identified high-risk conflict zones until a centralised and authoritative risk assessment is conducted, especially in light of the worsening situation, ALPA India said.

Also Read

US Israel strike Iran

Israel's defence minister warns attacks on Iran will 'escalate, expand'

forex cash dollar deposit

India's forex reserves drop $11.41 billion to $698.346 billion: RBI data

shipping, maritime

Shipping to and from ports of US-Israeli allies is prohibited: Iran's IRGC

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Markets crash: Sensex down 1,700 pts intraday, Nifty below 23k; key reasons

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel

Govt imposes taxes on fuel exports as West Asia conflict jolts supply

It also urged the watchdog to establish clear, binding directives regarding operations in conflict regions, aligned with international best practices and based on intelligence inputs.

A thorough inquiry should be initiated "into the decision-making processes within Air India, particularly the roles of the Vice President Operations and the Crew Scheduling Department, to determine accountability for exposing crew and passengers to such risks, particularly if found not to have adequate war risk insurance," the letter said.

On March 18, ALPA India also sought measures for war-risk insurance coverage for the crew and passengers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Indian aviation industry outlook 'negative'; weak near-term demand: ICRA

civil aviation

DGCA is looking to ease rules for airlines to help them grow: Chief

Air India

Air India's London-bound A350 aircraft faces tech issue, returns to Delhipremium

Flights

Indian airlines to operate 10% fewer domestic flights in summer: DGCA

British Airways

British Airways to add extra Delhi, Mumbai flights amid West Asia crisis

Topics : Pilots West Asia Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL Share PriceUpcoming DividendsGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol, DieselGold and Silver Rate todayStock Market CrashPetrol Excise Duty CutONGC Share PriceLPG Crisis