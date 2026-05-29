Friday, May 29, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / West Asia tensions lead to 3.4% fall in air passenger demand in April: IATA

West Asia tensions lead to 3.4% fall in air passenger demand in April: IATA

In the data released by the Association, total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was down 3.4 per cent compared to April 2025

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

International demand fell 5.3 per cent compared to April 2025

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The tensions in West Asia have led to a 3.4 per cent fall in air passenger demand in April 2026, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In the data released by the Association, total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was down 3.4 per cent compared to April 2025. Excluding the West Asia, demand increased by 1.2 per cent. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), decreased 2.9 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 83.1 per cent (-0.4 ppt compared to April 2025), according to a release from IATA.

International demand fell -5.3 per cent compared to April 2025. Excluding the West Asia, demand grew by 1.9 per cent. Capacity was down -5.1 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.9 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to April 2025.

 

Domestic demand was flat compared to April 2025. Capacity increased 0.8 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 81.9 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.7 percentage points compared to April 2025.

"The 46.6 per cent fall in demand for carriers in the West Asia due to war in the region was so acute that it dragged overall demand down -3.4 per cent. The situation for air transport remains highly volatile. The cost of jet fuel more than doubled in April, which is pushing airfares up. Forward schedule data is showing a reduced offering in the coming months, indicating that airlines are balancing high fuel costs and weaker demand," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

Also Read

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 700 pts from day's high, Nifty below 23,800; cement, oil & gas weigh

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

W Asia crisis poses risks to growth, inflation in the short run, says RBI

West Asia, Crude Oil, India oil reserves

Oil prices fall over 1% on reports of potential US-Iran ceasefire deal

US Vice President JD Vance

'We're not there yet, but very close': Vance on US, Iran peace deal

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

US, Iran standoff over Strait of Hormuz: A test of 'who will blink first'

International RPK fell -5.3 per cent, with capacity falling -5.1 per cent. However, this decline was caused by continuing heavy falls in demand for West Asia carriers.

Excluding the West Asia, RPK increased by 1.9 per cent. North America was flat, and all other regions reported growth. Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 3.0 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 0.7 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 87.5 per cent (+1.9 ppt compared to April 2025), a record high for April, the release noted.

There was a notable slowdown in traffic on the Japan-China corridor due to ongoing political tensions. European carriers saw a 0.9 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 0.3 per cent year-onyear, and the load factor was 84.9 per cent (+0.6 ppt compared to April 2025). Direct traffic between Europe and Asia increased 15.3 per cent as it replaced traffic transiting through the West Asia.

North American carriers saw a 0.0 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity decreased 1.1 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.9 per cent (+0.9 ppt compared to April 2025).

West Asian carriers saw a -48.1 per cent year-on-year decrease in demand. Capacity fell -38.4 per cent yearon-year, and the load factor was 70.1 per cent (-13.1 ppt compared to April 2025).

Latin American airlines achieved an 8.9 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 7.2 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 84.6 per cent (+1.4 ppt compared to April 2025).

African airlines saw a 2.2 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 1.2 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 77.9 per cent (+0.7 ppt compared to April 2025), as per the release.

Domestic RPK was flat in April compared to April 2025. Growth in Brazil, China, and Japan was balanced out by falls in Australia, India, and the United States. Load factors fell in most of the major markets, barring China and Japan, though it should be noted that capacity in the Japanese market has declined for eight months in a row.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India

Air India extends Israel flights suspension till July end amid Iran war

Air India

Air India plane to San Francisco returns midway due to technical snag

Air India

Air India reduces June-August domestic operations due to fuel costs

Air India

Air india to reduce domestic flights by 22% as high fuel prices bite

Indigo

Smoke detected inside IndiGo flight in Bengaluru, evacuation carried out

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Aviation News Aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealIMD Weather UpdateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance