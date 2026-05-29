West Asia tensions lead to 3.4% fall in air passenger demand in April: IATA

The tensions in West Asia have led to a 3.4 per cent fall in air passenger demand in April 2026, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In the data released by the Association, total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), was down 3.4 per cent compared to April 2025. Excluding the West Asia, demand increased by 1.2 per cent. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), decreased 2.9 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 83.1 per cent (-0.4 ppt compared to April 2025), according to a release from IATA.

International demand fell -5.3 per cent compared to April 2025. Excluding the West Asia, demand grew by 1.9 per cent. Capacity was down -5.1 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.9 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to April 2025.

Domestic demand was flat compared to April 2025. Capacity increased 0.8 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 81.9 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.7 percentage points compared to April 2025.

"The 46.6 per cent fall in demand for carriers in the West Asia due to war in the region was so acute that it dragged overall demand down -3.4 per cent. The situation for air transport remains highly volatile. The cost of jet fuel more than doubled in April, which is pushing airfares up. Forward schedule data is showing a reduced offering in the coming months, indicating that airlines are balancing high fuel costs and weaker demand," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

International RPK fell -5.3 per cent, with capacity falling -5.1 per cent. However, this decline was caused by continuing heavy falls in demand for West Asia carriers.

Excluding the West Asia, RPK increased by 1.9 per cent. North America was flat, and all other regions reported growth. Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 3.0 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 0.7 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 87.5 per cent (+1.9 ppt compared to April 2025), a record high for April, the release noted.

There was a notable slowdown in traffic on the Japan-China corridor due to ongoing political tensions. European carriers saw a 0.9 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 0.3 per cent year-onyear, and the load factor was 84.9 per cent (+0.6 ppt compared to April 2025). Direct traffic between Europe and Asia increased 15.3 per cent as it replaced traffic transiting through the West Asia.

North American carriers saw a 0.0 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity decreased 1.1 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.9 per cent (+0.9 ppt compared to April 2025).

West Asian carriers saw a -48.1 per cent year-on-year decrease in demand. Capacity fell -38.4 per cent yearon-year, and the load factor was 70.1 per cent (-13.1 ppt compared to April 2025).

Latin American airlines achieved an 8.9 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 7.2 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 84.6 per cent (+1.4 ppt compared to April 2025).

African airlines saw a 2.2 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 1.2 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 77.9 per cent (+0.7 ppt compared to April 2025), as per the release.

Domestic RPK was flat in April compared to April 2025. Growth in Brazil, China, and Japan was balanced out by falls in Australia, India, and the United States. Load factors fell in most of the major markets, barring China and Japan, though it should be noted that capacity in the Japanese market has declined for eight months in a row.