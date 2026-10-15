Thursday, October 15, 2026 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / 21 strategic PSU stake sales in 26 years as IDBI Bank joins the list

21 strategic PSU stake sales in 26 years as IDBI Bank joins the list

The sales of BALCO, VSNL and Hindustan Zinc in the early 2000s, followed by transactions involving THDC India, NEEPCO and Air India, account for much of this history

IDBI Bank

The IDBI Bank deal has renewed attention on the government’s privatisation efforts, even as several transactions have taken years to progress from announcement to completion

Krity Ambey New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Cabinet’s approval on Wednesday for the strategic sale of IDBI Bank to a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings takes the number of privatisation transactions in India to 21. It is also the largest strategic disinvestment since the sale of Air India in 2022. 
From the first phase of Modern Food Industries’ sale in 1999-2000 to the proposed IDBI Bank transaction, the government’s record of transferring ownership and management control of public sector enterprises has been marked by landmark deals interspersed with long gaps. The sales of BALCO, VSNL and Hindustan Zinc in the early 2000s, followed by the transactions involving THDC India, NEEPCO and Air India, account for much of this history. 
 
The IDBI Bank deal has renewed attention on the government’s privatisation efforts, even as several transactions have taken years to progress from announcement to completion.  
 
 

More From This Section

The move comes as Union Budget for FY27 pegged the disinvestmenttarget at around ₹80,000 crore

IDBI employees' forum seeks review of stake sale, flags valuation concerns

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

SME body seeks 90-day EDF filing relief for small service exporters

Proceeds from the IDBI Bank stake sale would provide a significant boost to the government's goal of raising 800 billion rupees

Fairfax Financial buys IDBI for $5.6 billion in India's biggest bank deal

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

No price stability without financial stability: RBI Governor Malhotra

HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank whole-time directors, HDFC Bank succession planning, WTD appointments, RBI corporate governance, private bank leadership, Anup Bagchi, Kaizad Bharucha, Sashidhar Jagdishan, domestic systemically important banks, D-SIBs, NBFC uppe

HDFC Bank's WTD expansion may set succession template for large bankspremium

Topics : PSU strategic sale Fairfax IDBI Bank

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBigg Boss 20Stocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 12:02 AM IST