The central bank has been asking entities during routine audits whether they have a CISO, while the shortage of experienced cybersecurity professionals threatens to leave smaller players particularly exposed, industry executives said.

The growing demand for specialised expertise is also reflected in recruitment at State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, which has invited applications for six senior positions spanning artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, governance and architecture, with annual compensation of up to ₹1.6 crore. The hiring underscores the premium financial institutions are placing on specialised technology and risk-management capabilities as cyber threats become more sophisticated.

“During routine audits, the RBI is now checking if the company has a CISO so that it has a point of contact to resolve any concerns. The regulator is also checking with companies whether we can innovate on AI itself as a defence against AI-led offences that we have seen in the past few weeks,” said a senior executive at a payment aggregator.

A CISO is a senior executive responsible for an organisation’s information and cybersecurity. In financial institutions, the role spans protecting systems, networks and customer data, ensuring regulatory compliance, managing cyber risks and overseeing incident response.

“More CISO involvement is certainly required. The CSITE (the RBI’s Cyber Security and Information Technology Examination Cell) surveys and inspections conducted by the RBI are already focused on CISOs,” said a senior banker at a large private sector bank.

But the industry faces a significant talent constraint. The banking and non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector comprises hundreds of players, and India lacks the depth of CISO talent needed to address the vulnerabilities emerging across the system, the banker said.

While larger institutions may be better placed to attract experienced professionals, smaller entities could struggle to compete. “First, the required talent has to be available. Second, that talent must be willing to work with smaller players. There also needs to be continuous capability building and investment in technology,” the banker said.

An email sent to the RBI seeking comment did not elicit a response till press time.

SBI’s recruitment drive covers one post each of general manager and chief AI officer; deputy general manager (DGM) in risk and operational analytics; DGM in AI governance and compliance; DGM in data engineering; model application development and AI ops; AI solution architect; and enterprise AI architect. The general manager and chief AI officer position carries an annual cost to company (CTC) of up to ₹1.6 crore, while the three DGM positions offer up to ₹1.2 crore each. The two architect positions carry annual CTC of up to ₹90 lakh each.

The RBI has also recently asked banks, small finance banks (SFBs) and NBFCs to strengthen controls around application programming interfaces (APIs), tighten safeguards for third-party systems and improve monitoring of fund transfers as cyberattacks targeting financial institutions increase.

A key concern is the exploitation of vulnerabilities in third-party systems connected to banks and NBFCs. In some cases, fraudsters have compromised financial entities’ systems to divert money through banking channels. In others, beneficiary account details in loan disbursement systems have been manipulated, resulting in funds being transferred to accounts controlled by fraudsters.

The shortage of cybersecurity expertise is not confined to India. According to Fortinet’s 2026 Cybersecurity Skills Gap report, based on a survey of 2,750 IT and cybersecurity decision-makers across 32 locations, including India, 51 per cent of organisations said senior-level cybersecurity skills were their biggest requirement.

In the Asia-Pacific region, 66 per cent of respondents said finding candidates with AI experience in cybersecurity was a challenge. A lack of cybersecurity skills and trained staff was the most frequently cited cause of breaches, at 56 per cent. Only half of respondents said their board members were fully aware of AI-related risks.