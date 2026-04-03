ARCs likely to see improved growth in AUM in FY27 amid West Asian conflict

Although the asset quality of the banking sector has been improving, with non-performing assets ratio falling to multi-year lows, the conflict in West Asia between the United States–Israel and Iran is likely to negatively impact the MSME sector due to its implications for trade through the embattled Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has rendered the busy maritime route - including the Red Sea which is facing challenges from Iran-backed Houthi rebels - a high risk zone for trade.

Additionally, there is the fear of higher interest rates by the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee next week, that could further impact profitability, leading to a growth slowdown. While larger microfinance (MFI) companies have recognised most of the stress in their books and have written off such assets or sold it to ARCs, the pool available for sale to ARCs is likely to see a decline.

In case of unsecured business loans, there could continue be some stress for some more time and hence sales to ARCs are likely to continue even in FY27.

“The (West Asian) conflict is likely to put pressure on MSMEs who have direct exposure to the crisis geographies and have weak balance sheets. Additionally, MSMEs could also be impacted by sharp movement in commodity prices and their inability to pass on any resulting price increases to their customers,” said Karan Gupta, director, India Ratings and Research.

He also observed that, the momentum in AUM growth of ARCs should continue to be similar to that in FY26 driven largely by retail and MSME assets. “While the sales of MFI assets could see a decline, unsecured business loans and micro-lap segments should keep the AUM growth momentum intact, Gupta added.

ARCs' AUM grew roughly 6 per cent in FY25, and is likely to grow around similar levels in FY26 as well.