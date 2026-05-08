ATM cassette-swap rollout delayed again as banks go big on cash recyclers

Cassette-swap is a mechanism where cash is loaded into ATM through lockable trays instead of the earlier practice of personnel loading cash into ATMs. These cassettes have smart chips that store information on the number of notes and denominations, as well as security codes. Cash is loaded into the cassette by cash-in-transit firms (which move cash) at designated cash centres, from where they are transported for loading into ATMs. The idea was to reduce counterfeits and align the country’s cash-moving business to global standards.

Industry sources said that nearly 30 per cent of the current installed 265,00 ATMs are now recyclers, while as many as 80 per cent of new ATMs are also recyclers. Simply put, the idea of cassette swap is being made redundant because with an increasing number of CRMs put into play, the number of legacy standalone cash dispensing ATMs is declining, making the switch moot. Also, in 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that CRMs need not adhere to the cassette swap method. Banks' onsite ATMs were also put outside the purview of cassettes as cash can be loaded from within the branch.

However, Rupinder Sandhu Anand, chief executive officer, OKI India, which is the Indian arm of the Japanese ATM manufacturer, says there’s a clear and sustained shift toward cash CRMs. Banks today are far more focused on efficiency, automation, and reducing the cost of cash operations. “CRMs help banks achieve all of these by automating deposits and withdrawals in the same device, reducing cash handling at branches, lowering cash-in-transit expenses, and improving uptime”, she said.

The cassette swap model was to be rolled out across 30 cities and cover the network of 265,000-odd ATMs in the country by FY24. This flowed from the DK Mohanty Committee on Currency Movement set up in October 2016 to examine and mitigate risks arising from open-cash replenishment. On April 12, 2018, the central bank asked banks to shift to lockable cassettes in a phased manner covering at least one-third of ATMs such that all ATMs adopted cassette swaps by FY21.

However, the changeover deadline has been pushed at least four times despite extensions by the RBI to FY22, FY23, FY24, and FY25, mainly because banks and CITs failed to arrive at a consensus on its execution, and absorption of costs in the ecosystem. Cassette trays cost between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 apiece and their procurement in huge quantities was seen as a burden. While the central bank’s new deadline was FY25 was also missed, ATM industry sources said that a new cut-off-date has not been set as cassette swap itself may become redundant over time.

Missed rollout

Phase 1 (June 1, 2023): Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Phase 2 (Sept 1): Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Pune

Phase 3 (Dec 1): Vizag, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Guwahati, Agra, Vadodara, Patna, Vijayawada, Chandigarh