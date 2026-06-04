ATMs running out of cash, IBA alerted over service disruption risks

ATMs are a cash-out point for direct-transfer beneficiaries, it said. In its letter to the IBA, CATMi said its members were facing “sustained difficulty drawing cash for ATM loading from bank branches and currency chests across several states”.

In March and April, the intended cash (the cash needed to load into ATMs) was ₹94,000 crore, but the available amount was ₹61,000 crore and ₹54,000 crore, respectively. This translates into a fulfilment percentage of 64 per cent and 57 per cent, respectively.

This information has been presented to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Department of Currency Management.

When contacted, Antony Kottackal, director-general, CATMi, declined to comment.

CATMi is the representative body of entities that keep the ATM network running. They include ATM manufacturing and outsourcing players; white-label operators; payment service, cash replenishment and cash-in-transit firms; and those in the ATM security service and solutions space.

At the heart of the current logjam are ATM-channel metrics. The interchange fee (what a bank pays another when its debit card is used on the latter’s ATM), currently set at ₹19, is seen as not capturing costs. The problem has been compounded by rising fuel prices following the West Asia crisis and the Code on Wages, which resulted in minimum-wage revisions across several states.

The RBI’s Monthly Bulletin in May shows ATM transactions at 446.504 million, down from 498.378 million a year earlier, with a value of about ₹2.5 trillion (down from around ₹2.64 trillion).

Industry sources have pointed out that current ATM contracts were based on a modest, natural decline of 2.5-3 per cent a year (in transactions), to be absorbed by consumer price index-linked escalation, but the number of transactions has fallen by 10.40 per cent over the year.

Also, while the charge a customer pays for ATM use beyond the free limit was raised to ₹23 in May last year from ₹21, it made each withdrawal costlier and pushed customers towards digital channels.

The accompanying rise in the interchange fee to ₹19 from ₹17 was intended to ease operator economics, but this has been far exceeded by channel costs — cash loading, fuel and wages.