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Home / Industry / Banking / Axis Bank hikes FCNR(B) rate to 6.4%, tops large banks after RBI move

Axis Bank hikes FCNR(B) rate to 6.4%, tops large banks after RBI move

The lender raised the rate on FCNR(B) deposits above $1 million for a three-to-five-year tenor as banks step up mobilisation after the RBI shortened its swap window

Axis Bank

| Image: Bloomberg

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 10:16 PM IST

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Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender, has raised the interest rate on FCNR(B) deposits of more than $1 million to 6.40 per cent for a three-to-five-year tenor, effective August 17, becoming one of the first large banks to raise rates after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) truncated the concessional swap window for FCNR(B) deposits by a month. The lender now offers the highest rate on such deposits among large banks.
 
Axis Bank was earlier offering 6.25 per cent on these deposits, up from 6 per cent when the scheme was operationalised. The bank is now offering 6.25 per cent on FCNR(B) deposits of less than $1 million.
   
Its competitors — HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, and ICICI Bank, India’s second-largest private sector lender — are still offering 6.25 per cent on these deposits, while SBI is offering 6 per cent on deposits of more than $1 million for a five-year tenor.
 
More banks are expected to follow Axis Bank’s move as they intensify mobilisation of FCNR(B) deposits over the next two weeks after the RBI prematurely closed the swap window.
 
Banks had already mobilised more than $52 billion under the scheme as of August 13.
 
According to bankers and economists, total mobilisation under the RBI’s concessional swap window through FCNR(B) deposits could reach $60-70 billion by the end of August.
 
According to data shared by the government in Parliament, Axis Bank had mobilised nearly $1.59 billion in net FCNR(B) deposits as of July 31.
 

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Topics : Axis Bank FCNR(B) RBI

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 10:16 PM IST