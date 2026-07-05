Axis Bank leads large private banks in loan, deposit growth in Q1FY27

Among large private banks that have announced Q1 business updates over the weekend, Axis Bank led the pack, with both its loan book and deposits growing more than 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

India's third-largest private sector lender reported advances growth of 18.8 per cent YoY to ₹12.73 trillion in Q1FY27, up 2.3 per cent sequentially. Deposits increased 18.2 per cent YoY to ₹13.73 trillion and 2.8 per cent from the previous quarter. Term deposits continued to drive liability growth, rising nearly 23 per cent YoY and 5.5 per cent sequentially to ₹8.5 trillion.

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, also reported healthy balance-sheet growth. Period-end gross advances rose 15.4 per cent YoY to ₹30.61 trillion as of June 30, 2026, while deposits increased 14.7 per cent to ₹31.71 trillion, according to its provisional business update. On a sequential basis, advances grew 3.4 per cent and deposits grew 2.1 per cent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, meanwhile, reported period-end net advances of ₹5.12 trillion, up 15.1 per cent YoY and 3.2 per cent sequentially. Deposit growth lagged credit expansion, with period-end deposits rising 11.7 per cent YoY to ₹5.16 trillion and remaining largely flat sequentially, increasing just 0.1 per cent.

The robust performance by private sector lenders comes against the backdrop of a widening credit-deposit gap in the banking system. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed bank credit grew 17.7 per cent YoY in the fortnight ended June 15, compared with a 12 per cent increase in deposits, leaving a gap of 570 basis points.

The latest RBI data on sectoral deployment of credit indicate that lending remained broad-based. Credit to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) jumped 33.7 per cent YoY to ₹20.9 trillion as of May-end, sharply higher than the 1 per cent growth recorded a year earlier. Credit to the trade segment rose 17.3 per cent to ₹13.62 trillion from 10.4 per cent a year earlier. Together, these segments lifted credit growth to the services sector to 20.4 per cent YoY, compared with 8.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year.