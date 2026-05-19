Axis Bank plans 500 new branches, targets presence in 700 districts in FY27

In an exclusive interaction with Business Standard, Reynold D’Souza, group head of Branch Banking and TASC Business, Axis Bank, said the bank’s branch rollout strategy for FY27 aims to balance opportunities in urban centres with deeper penetration in semi-urban and rural India.

“We have around 6,257 branches across the country. Of around 500 branches planned for the current financial year, nearly 40 per cent will come up in metro cities, while around 60 per cent will be established in non-metro locations,” he said, underlining the bank’s increasing focus on expanding its presence beyond traditional urban markets.

Region-wise, the expansion will spread across all major geographies, with approximately 32 per cent of the new branches planned in northern India, around 24 per cent each in southern and western regions, and nearly 20 per cent in eastern India. The lender is targeting a presence in more than 700 districts across the country by the end of FY27.

D’Souza said the bank has identified high-value, relationship-intensive customer segments as the key drivers of branch expansion in FY27, with senior citizens and non-resident Indians (NRIs) emerging as two core growth anchors. He said senior citizens represent a highly stable and trust-driven segment with significant deposit potential and long-term wealth pools.

For the NRI segment, D’Souza said branch expansion will be concentrated in high-remittance corridors and affluent catchment areas where cross-border banking needs are growing rapidly. He emphasised that these two segments — senior citizens and NRIs — not only offer strong deposit mobilisation opportunities but also contribute to sticky and stable liability pools, which are critical for long-term profitability.

“We are now focusing on phygital banking, a blend of physical infrastructure and digital convenience. The bank has already introduced the country’s first fully digital branch with 24x7 smart locker access enabled through biometrics and facial authentication. These next-generation branches are being planned inside residential complexes in partnership with developers, allowing customers round-the-clock access to lockers and banking facilities,” he said.