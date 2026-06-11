Axis Bank matches peers with 6% FCNR(B) rate under RBI's spl deposit scheme

Axis Bank, India's third-largest private sector lender, has raised interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits by up to 305 basis points (bps), taking rates to as high as 6 per cent for deposits with maturities of three to five years, effective June 11.

Axis Bank is offering a uniform interest rate of 6 per cent on FCNR(B) deposits across all maturities between three and five years for deposits both below and above $1 million.

Additionally, Kotak Mahindra Bank has raised interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits to as much as 6.15 per cent for deposits above $1 million with maturities of three to five years. Deposits below $1 million in the same maturity bucket will earn 6 per cent.

Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank follow a number of domestic banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Central Bank of India, have raised the interest rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR (B) deposits by over 250 basis points (bps). SBI and HDFC Bank have increased their rates by up to 295 bps and 260 bps, respectively.

Karur Vysya Bank has raised its peak rate by more than 300 bps to 7 per cent for three- to five-year deposits. AU Small Finance Bank has raised its peak deposit rate by 195 bps to 7.1 per cent.

The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued operational norms for the special FCNR(B) deposit scheme on Monday. Under the facility, the RBI effectively absorbs the entire hedging cost on these deposits, estimated at around 3.5 per cent.

The country's largest lender, SBI, has launched a special scheme, "SBI Advantage FCNR(B) Deposit", offering a peak rate of 6 per cent for deposits above $1 million with a five-year tenor.

HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, raised FCNR(B) deposit rates by up to 260 bps. The bank, one of the biggest beneficiaries of a similar scheme in 2013, is now offering up to 6 per cent on FCNR(B) deposits in the three- to five-year maturity bucket.

In 2013, HDFC Bank mobilised $3.4 billion in FCNR(B) deposits, while SBI collected $3.07 billion and ICICI Bank mobilised $2 billion.

The measure attracted $26 billion through this policy alone and close to $34 billion through a combination of other measures.

According to research by foreign and domestic banks, potential FCNR(B) inflow estimates vary between $20 billion and $30 billion, while some estimates exceed $40 billion.

The outstanding FCNR(B) deposit base stood at $33.8 billion in March 2026, compared with $32.8 billion a year earlier.