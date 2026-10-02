Bajaj Finance plans to raise up to ₹175 bn via QIP, preferential warrants

Bajaj Finance has approved plans to raise up to ₹175 billion through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and a preferential issue of warrants to its promoter and holding company, Bajaj Finserv, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The company’s board approved raising up to ₹117 billion through a QIP by issuing equity shares to qualified institutional buyers. It also approved a preferential issue of warrants convertible into equity shares for an aggregate amount of up to ₹58 billion to Bajaj Finserv.

The proposed fundraising comprises two components — an equity issuance to institutional investors and a warrant issue to the promoter. The company will seek shareholder approval for both proposals through an extraordinary general meeting, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The issue price for the preferential warrants will be determined at a later stage in accordance with applicable laws. At least 25 per cent of the consideration for the warrants will be payable at the time of allotment, while the remaining 75 per cent will be payable when the warrants are exercised and the corresponding equity shares are allotted.

The warrants can be converted into an equivalent number of equity shares, which will rank equally with the company’s existing fully paid-up equity shares. If Bajaj Finserv does not exercise the conversion option within 18 months of the warrant allotment, or within another period permitted under applicable regulations, the consideration amount payable will stand forfeited.