Bandhan Bank reports ₹622 cr net profit in Q2, gross NPA at 3.11%
Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of ₹622 crore in Q2 FY27, with gross NPAs at 3.11%, interest earned at ₹5,754 crore and provisions at ₹718 crore.
Reuters
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Bandhan Bank Ltd reported a net profit of ₹622 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27).
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 3.11%, while interest earned during the quarter was ₹5,754 crore.
Provisions and contingencies stood at ₹718 crore during the quarter.
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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST