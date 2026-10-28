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Home / Industry / Banking / Bandhan Bank reports ₹622 cr net profit in Q2, gross NPA at 3.11%

Bandhan Bank reports ₹622 cr net profit in Q2, gross NPA at 3.11%

Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of ₹622 crore in Q2 FY27, with gross NPAs at 3.11%, interest earned at ₹5,754 crore and provisions at ₹718 crore.

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank reported a net profit of ₹622 crore for the September quarter, with gross non-performing assets at 3.11% and provisions at ₹718 crore.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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Bandhan Bank Ltd reported a net profit of ₹622 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY27).
 
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) stood at 3.11%, while interest earned during the quarter was ₹5,754 crore.
 
Provisions and contingencies stood at ₹718 crore during the quarter.
 

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST