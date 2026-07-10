Bank credit growth hits 2-year high of 18.6% as deposits rise over ₹7 trn

Commercial banks' loan growth hit a two-year high of 18.6 per cent year-on-year during the last fortnight of June, while they mobilised over Rs 7 trillion in deposits, translating into a growth of 13.3 per cent.

According to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), loans grew by Rs 3.8 trillion in the last fortnight of June, while deposit accretion was Rs 6.97 trillion as banks rushed to meet quarter-end business targets.

In the last fortnight of March 2026, banks mobilised Rs 12.2 trillion in deposits, while loans grew by Rs 5.92 trillion. Year-on-year deposit growth had hit 13.5 per cent at the end of March.

The gap between credit and deposit growth continues to remain above 500 basis points (bps).

Sectoral deployment of credit data till the end of May showed all-round healthy credit growth across sectors.

Loans to industry recorded a robust year-on-year growth of 17.5 per cent, as credit to micro and small industries and medium industries sustained robust expansion. Credit to the services sector registered a growth of 20.4 per cent year-on-year, while retail loans grew by 15.4 per cent. Agricultural loans recorded growth of 14.9 per cent during the period.