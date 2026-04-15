Bank credit growth surges to 16% in FY26, outpaces deposit growth

After muted growth in FY25, bank credit expanded by 16.08 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY26, marking the fastest pace since FY24, when credit in the system grew by over 20 per cent. During the same period, deposits rose by 13.47 per cent YoY, also the highest growth since FY24, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Data shows that, on an absolute basis, banking credit in the system stood at Rs 213.61 trillion, while deposits stood at Rs 262.30 trillion. In the March 31 fortnight, credit grew by 2.8 per cent, or Rs 5.92 trillion. In the previous fortnight, credit had grown by just 0.1 per cent, or Rs 18,672 crore.

Meanwhile, deposits during this fortnight grew by 4.87 per cent, or Rs 12.18 trillion.

While the year-end growth figure appears impressive, experts caution that it may be inflated due to changes in reporting dates by the central bank. That said, credit momentum has clearly picked up in recent months, particularly in the corporate and MSME segments. In the retail segment as well, gold loans have witnessed strong growth.

"Banks have been reporting healthy credit growth in the past few months, supported by declining lending rates, which have made bank borrowing more attractive compared to bond markets, where yields have been elevated for some time. Moreover, exchange rate volatility and high global yields have kept offshore fundraising relatively expensive compared to domestic bank borrowings. To some extent, the shift in reporting dates — to the 15th and month-end from alternate Fridays — has also inflated the reported credit growth numbers,” said Sachin Sachdeva, vice president, financial sector ratings, ICRA.

Major banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, have reported robust growth in their corporate and MSME portfolios till Q3FY26.

Experts have noted that much of this trend is driven by corporates returning to bank lending as interest rates softened. At the same time, bond market yields remained elevated — initially due to the US tariff situation and more recently because of the conflict in West Asia. The war also dried out the ECB funding route for corporates as hedging costs have risen.

“To sustain this pace of credit expansion, banks need to mobilise deposits aggressively and/or reduce their investment holdings. Given the ongoing challenges in attracting deposits, pricing is expected to have been on the higher side. Additionally, higher certificate of deposit (CD) rates are likely to have exerted further pressure on banks’ cost of funds,” he added.

Banks and financial institutions raised over Rs 5.27 trillion through certificates of deposit (CDs) in the January–March quarter (Q4FY26), marking an increase of over 30 per cent both sequentially and year-on-year, with total issuances nearing Rs 14 trillion in FY26. Issuances in March alone stood at Rs 2.14 trillion, reflecting banks’ increased reliance on these short-term instruments as system liquidity remained tight despite measures by RBI to inject funds.

Credit growth outpacing deposit mobilisation also led to balance sheet mismatches, which CDs helped bridge.

“Due to the changes in the reporting period, the year-end number looks slightly overstated. Having said that, in the last few months credit momentum has picked up, especially from corporates, NBFCs, and MSMEs. Activity in the bond market has been muted as yields have risen, while bank funding has become more attractive for corporates. These numbers may be difficult to sustain in FY27 unless banks step up deposit mobilisation,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, Care Edge.

Meanwhile, rating agencies have projected that bank credit will grow around 13 per cent–14.5 per cent in FY27, driven by MSME and retail sectors. Deposit growth is expected to lag, potentially growing around 11 per cent–12 per cent.

Tailwinds from regulatory and government measures announced in FY26 should sustain and support credit growth. However, the extent of benefit will taper over time, and the impact will be seen across sub-segments — corporate, MSME, and retail. The duration and intensity of the West Asia conflict and its effect on the macroeconomic landscape can also impact the credit growth calculus. Further, a pick-up in deposit growth will be crucial, given the recent widening of its gap with credit growth, experts noted.