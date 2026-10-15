Bank credit rises 19.4% in September; RBI rate hike may slow growth in H2

Bank credit grew 19.38 per cent Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) to ₹230 trillion in the fortnight ended September 30, while deposits rose 17.83 per cent to ₹283.95 trillion, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest data.

Both advances and deposits have been boosted by the mobilisation of Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits under the central bank’s concessional foreign exchange swap facility between June and August.

On a fortnightly basis, bank credit grew over 3 per cent, while deposits increased 2.8 per cent, reflecting the usual quarter-end expansion in lending and balance-sheet activity.

According to CareEdge Ratings, credit typically rises in the last fortnight of a quarter.

The addition to bank credit in the first half of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) stood at ₹16.35 trillion, around 1.6 times the ₹10.17 trillion added in the corresponding period a year earlier. Credit growth remained broad-based across agriculture, industry, services and personal loans, said the rating agency.

Deposit accretion also strengthened, with banks adding ₹21.67 trillion in deposits in H1FY27, compared to ₹15.18 trillion in the year-ago period. Strong deposit growth in recent months, driven partly by FCNR(B) inflows, should support further lending, CareEdge said.

The RBI’s concessional swap facility, operationalised in June, encouraged banks to mobilise foreign currency deposits by reducing the cost of hedging the principal amount. The additional funds helped lenders strengthen their funding positions and provided greater headroom to support credit growth.

Looking ahead, CareEdge expects credit growth to moderate in the H2FY27 as the base becomes less favourable and borrowing costs rise following the RBI’s latest rate increase.

The central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50 per cent at its October 7 policy review. The increase is expected to feed through to lending rates, initially for loans linked to external benchmarks such as the repo rate, followed by loans linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) as banks’ funding costs adjust.

Higher borrowing costs could temper loan demand from retail and corporate borrowers, while the narrowing liquidity surplus and credit growth outpacing deposit growth could put upward pressure on banks’ funding costs.

CareEdge noted that competition for deposits had remained contained while the banking system was in a liquidity surplus. However, that surplus has narrowed, and short-term market rates have begun to rise.

The 91-day Treasury bill yield increased to 5.39 per cent in the week ended September 25, from 5.21 per cent two weeks earlier. The lower end of certificate of deposit (CD) rates rose to 5.77 per cent from 5.57 per cent over the same period. These increases preceded the RBI’s October 7 repo rate hike.

The rate increase is likely to limit further reductions in term deposit rates and could push them higher as banks compete to fund lending growth, CareEdge said.

The rating agency expects bank credit growth to moderate to around 15-16 per cent in FY27, reflecting higher borrowing costs, a less favourable base in the second half and tighter liquidity conditions.