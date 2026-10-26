Bank holiday today: Are banks open or closed due to Valmiki Jayanti 2026?
Due to Valmiki Jayanti, bank branches in some states will be closed today as per the RBI's schedule for October 2026. Banks will stay closed for physical operations in different states
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Banks in many states will be closed today, on Monday, October 26, due to Valmiki Jayanti 2026.
Therefore, bank customers should schedule their branch visits accordingly. For the majority of regular transactions, consumers in such regions can still use online banking, mobile banking apps, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has specified which days in October 2026 banks in various states will not be open for physical operations.
Valmiki Jayanti bank holiday 2026
Bank branches will be closed in Tripura, Chandigarh, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, and Srinagar. Both public and private banks in these states are covered by the vacation. SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, and Canara Bank are some among these. Before visiting, customers should check the holiday schedule at their local branch.
Not all of India is affected by today's holiday. Along with national holidays and normal weekly holidays, banks recognize regional celebrations and holidays. This explains why certain branches do not open on Mondays. In January, the RBI publishes its official list of yearly bank holidays.
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Banking services on Valmiki Jayanti 2026 bank holiday
During branch holidays, online banking provides ways to make payments. Customers can send and receive money via the bank's app or UPI. These services are available 24/7, including on holidays.
However, access may be momentarily disrupted by planned maintenance. Customers are informed about such maintenance by banks.
Online banking also allows customers to access their accounts. Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Banks' Closing of Accounts are marked on the RBI calendar. Customers can schedule visits to services that need branch support by checking local holiday specifics.
What is next for the Bank holiday in Oct 2026?
The stated holidays are observed by all banks, both planned and unscheduled. Shimla branches will close for Karva Chauth on October 29 after today.
On October 31, Ahmedabad branches will be closed in honor of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday. When scheduling branch visits, customers in these cities should take these dates into account.
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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy RBI
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First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 10:15 AM IST